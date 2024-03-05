Donnie Wahlberg's Instagram Posts Are Leaving Blue Blood Fans In Tears

"Blue Bloods" Season 14 ends the series in two parts, and Danny Reagan actor Donnie Wahlberg seems intent on giving fans an interactive victory lap as part of the successful show's final run. His Instagram posts feature plenty of behind-the-scenes "Blue Bloods" content that's enough to send fans chopping onions. One of them features a nice selfie from one of the iconic Reagan family dinners.

There's also a short video of Team Reagan posing together. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the posts have been tugging at fans' heartstrings. "The family dinners are my favorite scenes ... I'm not ready for it to be over," @kymberly917 wrote. Abigail Hawk, who plays Detective Baker on the show, also chimed in. "There's something in my eye," she commented.

In one Instagram reel, Wahlberg addressed fans who have also followed his musical career. For this video, he had several "Blue Bloods" notables thanking the New Kids on the Block fans, aka "Blockheads," for their efforts to keep "Blue Bloods" going ... including Tom Selleck in full Frank Reagan regalia. Again, fans got emotional. "Stop it, I'm gonna go cry now," @joemacrules commented, complete with a crying emoji and a #savebluebloods hashtag. "That's one of the coolest things I ever ever seen," @beckynkotb wrote. "Omg just hearing Tom Selleck say 'thank you blockheads' got me! I'm in tears," @nikki218625 posted.