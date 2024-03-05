Donnie Wahlberg's Instagram Posts Are Leaving Blue Blood Fans In Tears
"Blue Bloods" Season 14 ends the series in two parts, and Danny Reagan actor Donnie Wahlberg seems intent on giving fans an interactive victory lap as part of the successful show's final run. His Instagram posts feature plenty of behind-the-scenes "Blue Bloods" content that's enough to send fans chopping onions. One of them features a nice selfie from one of the iconic Reagan family dinners.
There's also a short video of Team Reagan posing together. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the posts have been tugging at fans' heartstrings. "The family dinners are my favorite scenes ... I'm not ready for it to be over," @kymberly917 wrote. Abigail Hawk, who plays Detective Baker on the show, also chimed in. "There's something in my eye," she commented.
In one Instagram reel, Wahlberg addressed fans who have also followed his musical career. For this video, he had several "Blue Bloods" notables thanking the New Kids on the Block fans, aka "Blockheads," for their efforts to keep "Blue Bloods" going ... including Tom Selleck in full Frank Reagan regalia. Again, fans got emotional. "Stop it, I'm gonna go cry now," @joemacrules commented, complete with a crying emoji and a #savebluebloods hashtag. "That's one of the coolest things I ever ever seen," @beckynkotb wrote. "Omg just hearing Tom Selleck say 'thank you blockheads' got me! I'm in tears," @nikki218625 posted.
Fans aren't the only ones who aren't ready for the Reagan family dinners to end
"Blue Bloods" is known for focusing on a single family that operates on various levels of the justice system, and Donnie Wahlberg's Instagram posts are just one example of his openness about the fact that the familial vibe doesn't end when the cameras stop rolling. Wahlberg has stated that the "Blue Bloods" cast is closer than people may think, and his social media posts certainly back this up.
Because everyone seems to get along quite nicely, it's not a huge shock that fans aren't the only ones who would like the show to continue. Tom Selleck's comments about "Blue Blood" ending after Season 14 have indicated that the head of the Reagan table would also like to have more family dinners in the future. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," Selleck discussed the impending end of "Blue Bloods" with TV Insider. "The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."