Blue Bloods May Not End With Season 14, Says Donnie Wahlberg - 'There Are Rumblings'
While the morning process may have begun for many "Blue Bloods" fans devastated over the show's cancellation, there may be hope on the horizon. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan on the drama, has long been a proponent of the #saveBlueBloods hashtag on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he recently hinted that it might not be over 'til it's over for Friday night's favorite crime-fighting family.
While appearing on Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live," Wahlberg didn't commit to the notion that Season 14 will be the final season for "Blue Bloods." "Potentially. Allegedly. But there are rumblings, so we'll see what happens," he said. That doesn't seal the deal on the series' fate either way, but it leaves some wiggle room for the Reagans to come roaring back.
Wahlberg has long been honest about his hope that "Blue Bloods" might become a perpetual Friday night staple for years to come. In an earlier interview, he compared the longevity he thought it might have with that of another legendary show. "Law and Order: SVU, I mean, Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have been going for gosh, so many years and we hope to last as long as they have," he told Us Weekly in 2023.
But if the series should officially conclude toward the end of 2024 as it's currently scheduled, Wahlberg has one last request for its drama's executive producer.
Mark Wahlberg is determined to get one of his NKOTB bandmates on Blue Bloods
Donnie Wahlberg told Andy Cohen that if "Blue Bloods" is ending after Season 14 as expected, he wants his New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre to appear on the program. "Our executive producer said, 'If this is the last year, is there a bucket list item you want?' I said, 'Yes. Get freaking Joey on the show because you told me you were gonna get him on the show a decade ago and we're still waiting,' so we'll see."
McIntyre and the rest of New Kids on the Block were also present on "Andy Cohen Live," and he declared that certain conditions had to be in place before he said yes to the role. "I don't know. If he has to take my face and put it up against a car window or something like that," the singer quipped. "We gotta have some soft boundaries around the role."
But Wahlberg maintained his enthusiasm for the idea, declaring that McIntyre could come on the show in a less physically daunting position, perhaps as a date for Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) who sparks Danny's jealousy.
Should McIntyre appear on "Blue Bloods," he'll become the second New Kids member to guest on the show. Jordan Knight pops up in Season 1's "Model Behavior" as a man in the police station during a scene featuring Danny and his then-partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), who left "Blue Bloods" mid-series. That's just one of many New Kids on the Block references "Blue Bloods" has made over the years. Will there be more? Fans of the band and Wahlberg himself will have to keep tuning in to find out.