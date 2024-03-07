Blue Bloods May Not End With Season 14, Says Donnie Wahlberg - 'There Are Rumblings'

While the morning process may have begun for many "Blue Bloods" fans devastated over the show's cancellation, there may be hope on the horizon. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan on the drama, has long been a proponent of the #saveBlueBloods hashtag on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he recently hinted that it might not be over 'til it's over for Friday night's favorite crime-fighting family.

While appearing on Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live," Wahlberg didn't commit to the notion that Season 14 will be the final season for "Blue Bloods." "Potentially. Allegedly. But there are rumblings, so we'll see what happens," he said. That doesn't seal the deal on the series' fate either way, but it leaves some wiggle room for the Reagans to come roaring back.

Wahlberg has long been honest about his hope that "Blue Bloods" might become a perpetual Friday night staple for years to come. In an earlier interview, he compared the longevity he thought it might have with that of another legendary show. "Law and Order: SVU, I mean, Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have been going for gosh, so many years and we hope to last as long as they have," he told Us Weekly in 2023.

But if the series should officially conclude toward the end of 2024 as it's currently scheduled, Wahlberg has one last request for its drama's executive producer.