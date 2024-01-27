How Tom Selleck Feels About Blue Bloods Season 14 Ending The Series

It'll be a sad day when "Blue Bloods" fans witness the final Reagan Sunday dinner. Viewers were devastated upon hearing that Season 14 would be the show's last, with the procedural becoming a pivotal component of many people's Friday nights. It's not just fans feeling the hurt, as Tom Selleck, who plays police commissioner Frank Reagan, is also feeling forlorn.

Selleck previously issued a statement about his thoughts, but TV Insider had the chance to talk with him more in-depth about leaving Frank behind. When asked about "Blue Bloods" ending very soon, Selleck responded, "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

Even the prospect of retiring isn't enticing to Selleck. With an extraordinary career in film and television, Selleck likely has plenty of money not to ever work again, but he genuinely seems to enjoy his time on the procedural. "I love the work," he explained. "Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me." Selleck still has some time left on "Blue Bloods," but it's going to be tough for many not to see him suited up as Frank Reagan every Friday night on CBS.