How Tom Selleck Feels About Blue Bloods Season 14 Ending The Series
It'll be a sad day when "Blue Bloods" fans witness the final Reagan Sunday dinner. Viewers were devastated upon hearing that Season 14 would be the show's last, with the procedural becoming a pivotal component of many people's Friday nights. It's not just fans feeling the hurt, as Tom Selleck, who plays police commissioner Frank Reagan, is also feeling forlorn.
Selleck previously issued a statement about his thoughts, but TV Insider had the chance to talk with him more in-depth about leaving Frank behind. When asked about "Blue Bloods" ending very soon, Selleck responded, "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."
Even the prospect of retiring isn't enticing to Selleck. With an extraordinary career in film and television, Selleck likely has plenty of money not to ever work again, but he genuinely seems to enjoy his time on the procedural. "I love the work," he explained. "Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me." Selleck still has some time left on "Blue Bloods," but it's going to be tough for many not to see him suited up as Frank Reagan every Friday night on CBS.
What could happen to Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods Season 14?
TV Insider was curious if Tom Selleck would let anything slip regarding Frank Reagan's possible retirement as police commissioner. As expected, he didn't say anything too revealing. "[Frank] picks fights because he'd like somebody to take the weight of this responsibility [off] his hands and fire him," Selleck explained. "But he has a hyperactive sense of responsibility and he's stuck with it." It sounds like Frank wouldn't be too easily swayed to leave the position of his own accord, but he may just make someone remove him if it comes down to principles.
Fan theories of "Blue Bloods" Season 14 have run wild since the announcement came out. Viewers have a lot of ideas on how the Reagan brood could be left in a good place by the finale, and many seem to think that'll involve Frank stepping down. If he retires, that would leave the position for someone else to take, maybe even Jamie (Will Estes). Then again, a more pessimistic prediction would have Frank potentially dying by the series finale. It would be an emotional plot point to get fans really invested toward the end, especially if he winds up getting murdered and his children have to solve the case. After all, in a separate interview with TV Insider, Estes had something to say about the ending, telling the outlet, "We all want to go out with a bang."
It may be reading into it too much, but what if the show goes out with a literal bang when it comes to Frank? It's speculation for the time being, but fans can witness the beginning of the end when "Blue Bloods" Season 14 debuts on February 16.