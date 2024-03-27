Deadpool 3 Rumor Claims Most Of The Movie Is Set In A Deadly Marvel Location

"Deadpool and Wolverine" is on the way, causing fans and industry experts to speculate about everything from potential storylines to characters who could appear. The first "Deadpool 3" trailer teases more mayhem in Marvel's Multiverse, and a new rumor speculates that the tale will be set in the farthest reaches of existence.

According to an Instagram post by Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast, "Deadpool and Wolverine" will take place in The Void, the desolate plane located at the end of time, populated by individuals whom the Time Variance Authority has pruned. The Void was introduced to the MCU on Disney+'s "Loki" series, so it's already established in the franchise's lore.

Of course, this isn't the first time the Void has been brought up regarding the upcoming superhero blockbuster. Some theorists predict that the setting will play a role in Deadpool solving the MCU's Kang problem now that Marvel has dropped Jonathan Majors. However, that's just speculation for now, but the "Deadpool and Wolverine" teaser footage has lent credibility to the Void rumors.