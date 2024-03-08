Marvel Theory Predicts Deadpool Will Solve The MCU's Avengers 5 Villain Problem
Most readers will have heard by now that Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors in December 2023 after he was found guilty of third-degree assault. And while there have been rumors of the character being recast, the removal of the "Kang Dynasty" subtitle from "Avengers 5" suggests his run is over, meaning upcoming Marvel projects have a villain problem. Fortunately, one theory posits that "Deadpool & Wolverine" will provide an irreverent and unexpected solution.
Redditor u/missanthropocenex predicts that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will cross paths with Kang after being abducted by the Time Variance Authority and sent to the Void, at which point the foul-mouthed antihero will, either accidentally or intentionally, kill him, ultimately writing him out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good. It's a theory that has divided fans on Reddit, with naysayers arguing that Marvel's Kang problem has already been solved.
Why Kang appearing in Deadpool 3 is unlikely
Deadpool joining the MCU means the franchise has more opportunities to be R-rated and weird. Given the character's history of breaking the fourth wall, he might also be useful for tidying up some of the Multiverse Saga's awkward loose ends, with Redditor u/Minartis suggesting that Wade Wilson is the perfect candidate to reset those storylines that need a reboot.
While some commenters support the idea of Deadpool being used in this capacity, others believe that the ending of "Loki" Season 2 already gives Kang a worthwhile send-off, with u/Threash78 arguing that the MCU is free to head in a new direction without the Merc with a Mouth having to get his hands dirty.
Of course, the theory might not come to fruition simply due to timing – "Deadpool & Wolverine" had almost finished filming when Jonathan Majors' court verdict was decided, so the filmmakers probably didn't predict having to address the Kang problem. However, this doesn't rule out the possibility that a scene was shot and added later on, so never say never.