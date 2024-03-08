Marvel Theory Predicts Deadpool Will Solve The MCU's Avengers 5 Villain Problem

Most readers will have heard by now that Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors in December 2023 after he was found guilty of third-degree assault. And while there have been rumors of the character being recast, the removal of the "Kang Dynasty" subtitle from "Avengers 5" suggests his run is over, meaning upcoming Marvel projects have a villain problem. Fortunately, one theory posits that "Deadpool & Wolverine" will provide an irreverent and unexpected solution.

Redditor u/missanthropocenex predicts that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will cross paths with Kang after being abducted by the Time Variance Authority and sent to the Void, at which point the foul-mouthed antihero will, either accidentally or intentionally, kill him, ultimately writing him out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good. It's a theory that has divided fans on Reddit, with naysayers arguing that Marvel's Kang problem has already been solved.

