Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Finally Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave The Show

There's been enough behind-the-scenes drama for "Euphoria" to fill up ... well, an episode of "Euphoria." Most notably, Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat on the HBO series, was rumored to have clashed severely with creator Sam Levinson. Such rumors only escalated when it came out that Ferreira would leave the show going into its third season.

Now, Ferreira is setting the record straight after appearing on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard." She clarified the decision to remove Kat from the show was a "mutual decision" and added how she didn't think there was anywhere else for the character to go. She stated, "I think that there were places you could go. I just don't think it would have fit into the show. I don't know if it was gonna do her justice. And I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either."

She went on to say how it felt hard to find ways to continue incorporating Kat into the show, given Levinson's own writing proclivities and the growing ensemble cast. At that point, all Ferreira could do was pursue her own path.