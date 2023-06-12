The Idol Wants To Critique The Exploitation Of Pop Stars - But Revels In It Instead

If you've seen anything by Sam Levinson, you know two things to be true: he's not known for his subtlety, and he loves shock value more than almost anything. "Euphoria," his flagship show on HBO, made headlines the second it hit the small screen thanks to the way it painted today's teens as sex-crazed, drug-addled people who spend most of their time snorting ketamine rather than going to class. "Malcolm & Marie," a movie he made with his "Euphoria" muse Zendaya, drew criticism for being, well, a movie about a filmmaker complaining about criticism.

However, we're not here to relitigate the largely forgotten "Malcolm & Marie" or even "Euphoria," which might end up featuring a bunch of 40-year-olds by the time Season 3 actually resumes filming. No, we're here to talk about Levinson's new lightning rod, "The Idol," advertised as from the "sick and twisted minds" of Levinson himself and musician turned "actor" Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye (there is some truth in advertising). Levinson loves making a statement, and the statement he wants to make with "The Idol" is wildly transparent: fame can be a drug, and when you're a young woman in the public eye, people will manipulate you for their own gain while potentially forgetting about your humanity.

Another writer-director might have been able to make this concept really work. That person isn't Levinson. "The Idol" desperately wants to make a statement about exploitation, but it just revels in its own exploitation instead.