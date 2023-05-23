The Idol Racks Up Shocking Reviews Despite Cannes Standing Ovation

The word is out on "The Idol," the new HBO series from Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, and it's less than exceptional. Ahead of its 2023 premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, reports had flooded the internet indicating intense on-set problems, which The Weeknd personally debunked as ridiculous, burdening "The Idol" with controversy. Now, the series has screened its first two episodes, received a reported five-minute standing ovation from those in attendance, and seemingly been well-received. But as critics made the way to their computers, that buzz seems to be fading fast.

After gathering their thoughts on the glitzy, provocative drama starring Lily Rose-Depp as a pop star who may or may not be something akin to Britney Spears, reviewers build expectations of crazed antics and a culty drama which ultimately misses the mark. On Twitter, critics didn't hold back with their initial thoughts; Robert Daniels of The Playlist News praised the performance by Depp (as many have, with Deadline calling her "riveting") but said, "unless "The Idol" changes drastically in the next few episodes, she will be nothing more than the window dressing of a concept in service of a misguided, gross, unaware, and untenable vanity project."

"Until we know more," Deadline's Damon Wise writes, "it's hard to make value judgments about morality and ethics, or, more substantively, the arguments about the male gaze and female body rights that are coming in the water like a stealth torpedo." Many of those who have witnessed "The Idol" are praising its lead actress, even if they're repelled by graphic depictions of soulless stardom that feel tasteless and lack any real substance.