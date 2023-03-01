HBO Denies Accusations Of Trouble Around New Series The Idol

According to Rolling Stone's piece, Sam Levinson's new "Idol" fostered a chaotic set while ultimately producing scenes that the outlet's sources describe as disturbingly graphic. Additionally, the sources claim that Levinson essentially scrapped all of Amy Seimetz's material after filling her shoes, thus taking the show where he wanted. Still, Levinson has his supporters: Lily-Rose Depp, who stars on the show, sang Levinson's praises immediately after Rolling Stone ran its article. "Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with," she told E! News.

On top of that, HBO denies any on-screen or off-screen problems with "The Idol." In a statement released today by TheWrap, the network claimed, "The creators and producers of 'The Idol' have been working hard to create one of HBO's most exciting and provocative original programs," before adding, "Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment."

The network also addressed the rumors surrounding Seimetz's exit, stressing that her work did not rise to the network's expectations. Of course, the sources in Rolling Stone's article would disagree with HBO on that one, but there are always two sides to every story. Viewers will have to wait for the show's premiere this year to see if the final product lives up — or down — to the hype.