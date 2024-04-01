Christina Applegate's Tragic True Life Story

Throughout the late '80s and '90s, Christina Applegate brought comedy to the masses as the not-so-bright Kelly Bundy on "Married... with Children," a show that's still loved decades later. From her brief stint as a pink bodycon dress-wearing meteorologist to her accidental swiping of human ashes from neighbor Marcy D'Arcy's (Amanda Bearse) house for use in Al Bundy's (Ed O'Neill) grilled burgers, Applegate's hilariously dimwitted antics as Kelly are numerous.

However, despite bringing a spirit of levity to viewers for an entire decade, Applegate experienced much darkness in her life from a very young age. She dealt with family issues following her parents' divorce when she was only 5 months old, battled breast cancer, endured relationship struggles, including a divorce from her first husband, and had to say goodbye to a major dream due to an injury. Even after all of this, Applegate's struggles continued, with the actress going public in 2021 about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Ever since, along with fellow MS fighter Jamie-Lynn Sigler, she's been vocal about the negative effects that the disease has had on her life and career.

