Iconic TV Characters That Made Epic Commercial Appearances

It's not uncommon to see movie characters show up in their own television commercials. Familiar faces certainly help sell a product, and who better than a fictional character who audiences already know and admire? But more and more, we're also seeing a rise in iconic TV characters finding their way to 20-to-30-second ads. Everyone from Jerry Seinfeld and Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane to animation legends like Scooby-Doo and He-Man have pushed products like credit cards and insurance to audiences nationwide and even globally. Sometimes these characters are the stars of the ad, and other times they make surprise appearances, but either way, they're here to serve –or more appropriately, to get you to buy.

Generally speaking, most of the TV characters who return to the screen these days do so for unwanted or uninspired reboots of older shows that don't quite recapture that same magic from before. But with a TV ad, it's easier to revisit that quick thrill of the original, while not risking any negative exposure for the character or product. And anyway, it's fun to see these characters do something new.