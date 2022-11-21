Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers

After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.

Riggs played the son of Rick Grimes, Carl Grimes, for over 100 episodes of the AMC series (via IMDb), and during that time the character had it pretty rough. Losing one's childhood to a post-apocalyptic undead nightmare is one thing, but losing a mother and then an eye only adds to the punishment the poor kid endured. Despite surviving all of that, he was not able to survive long enough to make it to the show's final entry. Out of all the character endings on "The Walking Dead," Carl Grimes' death was arguably one of the most outrageous moments on the show, and it didn't necessarily go over great with fans. The character's final appearance was in Season 8, Episode 9 ("Honor"), and he has not been on the show since.

But the talented people in charge of the show took advantage of an unexpected opportunity to make sure the actor who played the legacy character entered the frame one last time. While Carl Grimes is long gone, Chandler Riggs managed to make it into the final episode of "The Walking Dead."