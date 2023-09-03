Whatever Happened To The Most Interesting Man In The World, Jonathan Goldsmith?

The time was just right in 2006 for a particularly inventive Mexican beer commercial to become a cultural phenomenon. Social media was in its infancy, as were memes and viral marketing, but streaming hadn't yet outpaced network TV. All of that meant people becoming more comfortable using the internet, and they still had no choice but to watch ads all the way through. While Budweiser was making waves with its "Wassup" spots, Dos Equis went in an entirely different direction with a series of promotions about the supposed most interesting man in the world, who just happened to prefer their brew. The concept caught on with the public, so much so that the character at the center of the campaign (if not the actor portraying him) became more famous than the product he was selling.

As a result, Jonathan Goldsmith will forever be known by that phrase: the most interesting man in the world. You've probably seen Goldsmith — an extremely prolific performer — in more than those Dos Equis commercials, both before and after he landed the iconic role. And this true renaissance man's real life is about as fascinating as the fictional figure he played. But, while the character and his catchphrases live on, Goldsmith did not as a Dos Equis spokesperson. What does the most interesting man in the world do when he's not starring in beer commercials? He might be out of the spotlight, but Goldsmith's life is still pretty, well, interesting.