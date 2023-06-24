The Breaking Bad Finale Has A Secret About Bryan Cranston's Walt Only Real Fans Know

The final episode of "Breaking Bad," Season 5's "Felina," is revered to this day as one of the greatest series finales in television history. The episode is essentially a cathartic journey of revenge for Walter White (Bryan Cranston), one that whips along at a blinding pace as he travels across New Mexico in a last-ditch effort to tie up loose ends and enact justice on Jack Welker's (Michael Bowen) gang.

In the end, Walt uses his impressive skills of blackmail, manipulation, and invention to emerge victorious against all odds, and he dies content after murdering almost everyone in Jack's gang, freeing Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and providing his family with a $9.7 million fortune. "Felina" presents Walter White at his finest, though only hardcore fans of "Breaking Bad" will know that this version of Walt actually has a pretty unusual secret; he's plastered in prosthetic makeup and fake hair.

In "Making of Episode 516 Felina: Breaking Bad" which was uploaded to the official AMC+ YouTube Channel, Bryan Cranston recalled how he was forced to wear heavy prosthetics to make his face look gaunt as Walt nears the end of his life. "There are pieces all the way up on my cheeks, and then these are fake," said Cranston, pointing to his sideburns and clarifying that only his goatee was real hair. "This is a rubberized neck to make me look... yeah, as if I need more of that." In addition to the sunken cheeks and sagging folds of skin, Cranston also said he was wearing a wig to capture the older Walt's unkempt messy hair, making his entire appearance in "Felina" the result of some pretty significant practical effects.