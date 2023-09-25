Is Channing Tatum's Gambit In Deadpool 3? New Evidence May Tease MCU Debut

Rumors from a pair of Hollywood insiders plus a very telling list of credits seemingly suggest that Channing Tatum will finally get his shot at playing X-Men legend Gambit in Ryan Reynolds' upcoming "Deadpool 3."

Tatum has been attached to play Gambit, aka Remy LeBeau, since 2015. In 2017, Tatum said that "Deadpool" made him rethink what he should do with Gambit as far as his approach to the character, as well as Hugh Jackman's "Logan" movie. Now, it appears that the third film in the "Deadpool" trilogy — which finally unites Jackman's Logan-Wolverine with the Merc with a Mouth — could possibly give Tatum his chance to step into the shoes of the Ragin' Cajun.

According to an Instagram post by movie insider @mytimetoshineh1, "Channing Tatum has already filmed a cameo as Gambit for Deadpool 3." On X, formerly known as Twitter, insider @CanWeGetToast added some more details to the rumor, tweeting, "Channing Tatum will be getting a comic accurate suit for Gambit in Deadpool 3," noting he will be wearing the character's "Purple armor, trench coat and all."

If the rumors prove to be true, "Deadpool 3" will mark the second live-action appearance of Gambit. The character — a playing card-slinging mutant who has the power of emitting kinetic energy — was previously played by Taylor Kitsch in Jackman's 2009 "X-Men" spinoff movie, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." The film also starred, ironically, Reynolds in a much tamer iteration of Wade Wilson-Deadpool.