Is Channing Tatum's Gambit In Deadpool 3? New Evidence May Tease MCU Debut
Rumors from a pair of Hollywood insiders plus a very telling list of credits seemingly suggest that Channing Tatum will finally get his shot at playing X-Men legend Gambit in Ryan Reynolds' upcoming "Deadpool 3."
Tatum has been attached to play Gambit, aka Remy LeBeau, since 2015. In 2017, Tatum said that "Deadpool" made him rethink what he should do with Gambit as far as his approach to the character, as well as Hugh Jackman's "Logan" movie. Now, it appears that the third film in the "Deadpool" trilogy — which finally unites Jackman's Logan-Wolverine with the Merc with a Mouth — could possibly give Tatum his chance to step into the shoes of the Ragin' Cajun.
According to an Instagram post by movie insider @mytimetoshineh1, "Channing Tatum has already filmed a cameo as Gambit for Deadpool 3." On X, formerly known as Twitter, insider @CanWeGetToast added some more details to the rumor, tweeting, "Channing Tatum will be getting a comic accurate suit for Gambit in Deadpool 3," noting he will be wearing the character's "Purple armor, trench coat and all."
If the rumors prove to be true, "Deadpool 3" will mark the second live-action appearance of Gambit. The character — a playing card-slinging mutant who has the power of emitting kinetic energy — was previously played by Taylor Kitsch in Jackman's 2009 "X-Men" spinoff movie, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." The film also starred, ironically, Reynolds in a much tamer iteration of Wade Wilson-Deadpool.
Tatum's stunt double is listed in Deadpool 3's credits
While previous rumors have suggested that three original X-Men will reunite with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for "Deadpool 3," perhaps giving the most merit to the recent rumors of a Gambit cameo in the movie is hidden within the film's credits. According to IMDb, Joel Adrian is listed as the stunt double for Channing Tatum.
It only makes sense that Tatum would appear in "Deadpool 3" so he could finally play Gambit. In February 2022, Tatum explained why he can't watch Marvel movies, which stems from the lost opportunity to do a Gambit film. "Once 'Gambit' went away, I was so traumatized ... I shut off my Marvel machine," Tatum told Variety. "I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."
Gambit will be in good company should his Tatum's iteration appear in "Deadpool 3," which will introduce Reynolds, Jackman, and several other 20th Century Fox-Marvel creations to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another "Deadpool 3" rumor teases how Daniel Radcliffe can finally play Wolverine, which would realize long-running bit of fan casting; a method employed by the MCU with John Krasinski's cameo as Fantastic Four member Dr. Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Tatum's appearance in "Deadpool 3" would be like taking a page out of DC's playbook for "The Flash," where Nicolas Cage's iteration of Superman from Tim Burton's canceled "Superman Lives" movie appeared via the multiverse in the film's Chronobowl sequence.
Barring any delays caused by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, "Deadpool 3" is slated for a May 3, 2024, release.