Deadpool 3 Rumored To Feature Marvel's Blade

At this point, it's a wonder who isn't going to be appearing in Ryan Reynolds' third outing as Wade Wilson in the eagerly anticipated "Deadpool 3." Besides Hugh Jackman being confirmed to make a comeback as Wolverine, there have been rumors of Taylor Swift having a role and suggestions of the return of Fox's X-Men. Should there be any truth to this growing guest list, it's looking to be a star-studded one, with one jaw-dropping potential appearance being from the legendary Daywalker, Blade. Well, one of them, at least.

By way of regular rumor wrangler Daniel Richtman, whispers of the beloved vampire hunter turning up during Deadpool's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been circulating. However, Richtman did not reveal which Blade we'll be getting. The way things sound for the Shawn Levy-directed threequel, there's just as much chance of Mahershala Ali's impending iteration of Blade appearing as Wesley Snipes' original and immensely popular take on the character, whom Reynolds shared the screen with in "Blade: Trinity." It's the latter option that would make a cameo from Snipes all the more surprising and immensely entertaining given the behind-the-scenes stories that spawned from the worst chapter in the "Blade" franchise.