Deadpool 3 Rumored To Feature Marvel's Blade
At this point, it's a wonder who isn't going to be appearing in Ryan Reynolds' third outing as Wade Wilson in the eagerly anticipated "Deadpool 3." Besides Hugh Jackman being confirmed to make a comeback as Wolverine, there have been rumors of Taylor Swift having a role and suggestions of the return of Fox's X-Men. Should there be any truth to this growing guest list, it's looking to be a star-studded one, with one jaw-dropping potential appearance being from the legendary Daywalker, Blade. Well, one of them, at least.
By way of regular rumor wrangler Daniel Richtman, whispers of the beloved vampire hunter turning up during Deadpool's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been circulating. However, Richtman did not reveal which Blade we'll be getting. The way things sound for the Shawn Levy-directed threequel, there's just as much chance of Mahershala Ali's impending iteration of Blade appearing as Wesley Snipes' original and immensely popular take on the character, whom Reynolds shared the screen with in "Blade: Trinity." It's the latter option that would make a cameo from Snipes all the more surprising and immensely entertaining given the behind-the-scenes stories that spawned from the worst chapter in the "Blade" franchise.
Blade: Trinity could get the X-Men Origins: Wolverine treatment in Deadpool 3
Logged by supporting stars Patton Oswalt and Ryan Reynolds as a wild time off camera, issues surrounding "Blade: Trinity" mostly involved the film's leading man going method and referring to himself as Blade even when the cameras stopped rolling. Speaking to IGN in 2004, Reynolds recalled, "I never met Wesley, I only met Blade, and he is a method actor. Say what you want about that style of acting, I have the utmost respect for whatever it takes to get through this process." There was also tension between Blade actor Wesley Snipes and director David S. Goyer, which led to scenes where the actor refused to comply with directions like opening his eyes, so the special effects team had to digitally place a fake set over them instead.
With this experience in mind, it'd be a massive achievement if Reynolds managed to negotiate his former co-star into making an appearance in "Deadpool 3," thus releasing 20-year-old tension. This would also lead to the same kind of treatment Reynolds gave "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and make light of a not-so-great bit of comic book movie history. Alternatively, if it's Mahershala Ali dropping in, it'd be just a small bit of reassurance that his "Blade" is still happening. We'll have to see which Blade gets drawn into "Deadpool 3" when it finally arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.