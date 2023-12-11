Deadpool Co-Creator Confirms That Brad Pitt Almost Played A Major Marvel Mutant

While it seems as if every single actor under the sun has managed to make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are still some major absences in the franchise's star-studded roster. To wit, Brad Pitt has long been a name bandied about in fan casting circles, but outside of his comedic cameo as Vanisher in "Deadpool 2" (aka the best superhero movie of 2018), which famously sees him immediately die after paragliding into some overhead power lines, he hasn't been in any live-action superhero films in a substantive role.

According to Rob Liefeld, that nearly wasn't the case. Speaking to ComicBook, the Deadpool co-creator explained that Pitt had been considered for the role of Cable in "Deadpool 2" before it ultimately went to Josh Brolin. "What people don't know is, that was early, early, early, early, early on," he said. "So when they knew they weren't going in that direction, they went down several others." In the end, a scheduling conflict kept the actor from portraying Cable, but director David Leitch was so determined to get Pitt in the movie that he cooked up a fun and fast cameo.