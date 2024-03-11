Moments From The 2024 Oscars We'll Never Be Able To Forget

Ryan Gosling's show-stopping dream ballet was a highlight of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," so naturally, the live performance led by supporting actor nominee Gosling was a major highlight of the ceremony. The final original song nominee to take the stage, "I'm Just Ken," kicked off with Gosling rising from his seat in the Dolby Theatre and removing a cowboy hat behind an already-giggling Margot Robbie, and it only got better from there.

Clad in a hot-pink getup complete with gloves, the "Drive" actor carefully laid his hat on his sister Mandi Gosling's head and took over the stage with dozens of Kens, eventually joined by movie Kens Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. We all know Gosling is a former Mouseketeer, so it wasn't surprising that he absolutely crushed this performance, from his dance moves to swagger to the pitch-perfect vocals.

I never thought I would say that I have not one but two things in common with a legendary director, but here we are: Martin Scorsese and I both love "Vanderpump Rules," and we both adored this performance. Scorsese's daughter Francesca, a TikTok legend in her own right, snapped a video of the "Killers of the Flower Moon" director rocking out next to his own seat, which just goes to show that the energy of Gosling's performance was completely irresistible. Gosling may have lost the Academy Award to Robert Downey Jr., but he earned his place in Oscars history with a performance that was so utterly delightful, so wonderfully joyful, and so massive that even Slash joined in as a secret Ken.