Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar Monologue Had The Cringiest Robert Downey Jr. Joke

The 96th Academy Awards were off to a rocky start thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel's cringy monologue. As the show kicked off, Kimmel made the usual jokes such as pointing out how certain actors won the genetic lottery and making fun of how this year's films were exceptionally lengthy. A major lowlight was when Kimmel started discussing this year's nominees, eventually moving on to Robert Downey Jr., who stole the show in "Oppenheimer." During his monologue, Kimmel said that starring in "Oppenheimer" was a high point for the "Ironman" star. The host then segued into discussing how the actor has been at higher points, alluding to Robert Downey Jr.'s tragic history with addiction.

Things became especially awkward when the camera cut to Downey Jr., where he began pointing at his nose. "Was that too on the nose or is that a drug motion you made?" Kimmel asked, doubling down. Downey Jr. then motioned Kimmel to wrap it up — clearly not having it. Kimmel's jokes regarding Downey Jr.'s addiction were largely uncalled for, with the host barely acknowledging how he gave a career-defining performance as the complicated Lewis Strauss.

The tension could be felt both on stage and in the audience, with Downey Jr.'s "Oppenheimer" co-star Emily Blunt playfully putting her hands on the actor's shoulders after Kimmel's cringy joke. The same sentiment extended at home, where viewers took to social media to call out Kimmel and his lowblow.