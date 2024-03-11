Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar Monologue Had The Cringiest Robert Downey Jr. Joke
The 96th Academy Awards were off to a rocky start thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel's cringy monologue. As the show kicked off, Kimmel made the usual jokes such as pointing out how certain actors won the genetic lottery and making fun of how this year's films were exceptionally lengthy. A major lowlight was when Kimmel started discussing this year's nominees, eventually moving on to Robert Downey Jr., who stole the show in "Oppenheimer." During his monologue, Kimmel said that starring in "Oppenheimer" was a high point for the "Ironman" star. The host then segued into discussing how the actor has been at higher points, alluding to Robert Downey Jr.'s tragic history with addiction.
Things became especially awkward when the camera cut to Downey Jr., where he began pointing at his nose. "Was that too on the nose or is that a drug motion you made?" Kimmel asked, doubling down. Downey Jr. then motioned Kimmel to wrap it up — clearly not having it. Kimmel's jokes regarding Downey Jr.'s addiction were largely uncalled for, with the host barely acknowledging how he gave a career-defining performance as the complicated Lewis Strauss.
The tension could be felt both on stage and in the audience, with Downey Jr.'s "Oppenheimer" co-star Emily Blunt playfully putting her hands on the actor's shoulders after Kimmel's cringy joke. The same sentiment extended at home, where viewers took to social media to call out Kimmel and his lowblow.
Twitter is not happy with Jimmy Kimmel's Robert Downey Jr. joke
As soon as Jimmy Kimmel called out Robert Downey Jr.'s past, X (formerly, known as Twitter) viewers began to roast the host for making such a demeaning joke. "Jimmy Kimmel used RDJ's past drug addiction against him in front of everyone is so tacky and shameful," wrote @tswiftphile. "Someone tell Jimmy Kimmel that Robert Downey Jr drug jokes are no longer funny [not that they ever really were tbh].. RDJ looks so uncomfortable," shared @heyitslackjove.
This isn't the first time individuals have tried to get a reaction out of Downey Jr. by bringing up his history. While promoting "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Downey Jr. walked out of a chat with Channel 4 News after the interviewer began asking questions about the actor's personal life, including his relationship with drugs. The "Iron Man" actor was praised for standing up for himself and walking out of the interview. After Kimmel's jokes, many are lauding Downey Jr. for expressing how he felt about them. "RDJ looked so uncomfortable at Jimmy Kimmel's jokes and I don't blame him whatsoever," wrote @reysbeskar.
Robert Downey Jr. should be celebrated for his accomplishments
Many fans are pointing out how Robert Downey Jr. has done a masterful job of changing and evolving himself following his history. "RDJ has done so many things to change his image over the last 20 years. He has given so much to be the person he is. It's really insensitive for Jimmy Kimmel to bring up and joke about his addiction in a room of all his peers and on national television. Just wrong," expressed one fan expressed.
Ultimately, social media is disappointed with how this year's Academy Awards started off, even more than they were when Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2023 Oscars. For Downey Jr., this is one of the most important nights of his career — this is his third Oscar nomination. In "Oppenheimer," he gave a career-defining performance that will be talked about for decades, proving that he's one of the most versatile actors working today. For the actor himself, it was a monumental task to achieve such a performance, especially since Robert Downey Jr. feared how his acting skills may have been affected by his time in the MCU.
One viewer, @Mick_Marley, put it best: "Kinda think it's bulls*** that we gotta remind RDJ of his public battle with addiction on his biggest night." Amen.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).