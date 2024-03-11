Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken Show At The 2024 Oscars Revealed Barbie's Secret Ken

Most people probably don't know that one of rock music's most famous musicians was involved in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie — but he made an appearance during the Oscars telecast and probably surprised a lot of people.

Ryan Gosling performing "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars See the full winners list: https://t.co/IctYZ9WO3B pic.twitter.com/RwfAqUnC04 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2024

During Ryan Gosling's electric, highly anticipated live performance of the original song "I'm Just Ken," Slash showed up just before the song ended and played a guitar solo alongside songwriter Mark Ronson (on bass) and Gosling as the lead vocalist. A lot of viewers might have been relatively shocked to see Gosling and Slash buddying up on stage, but as it turns out, Slash was a huge part of the "Barbie" soundtrack all along.

As Slash told Collider, Ronson asked him to participate in the "Barbie" soundtrack, and Slash told him to send over the project and he'd go from there. "I love Mark. He's a great guy. He's a super talented producer and great songwriter [...] So, he sent me a demo, and I was like, 'It's a song about Ken,' which is just funny, in itself. I was like, 'Okay, yeah, I can do something with this.' It was a session where Mark just had a basic skeleton recorded. He was sending me stuff, and I was in the studio, so I did it and sent it back."