Christopher Nolan On The One Big Thing We Don't See In Oppenheimer

This article contains light spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

Though the film is titled "Oppenheimer," J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) shares the spotlight of his own biographical drama. The film is just as much about him and his world-changing work as it is about the atomic bomb, which he and his team of scientists tediously develop during the Second World War. Its existence looms large over the entire story, but we don't ultimately see the technology's infamous use on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. According to Nolan, there's a reason why moviegoers don't witness the bombing of the two cities in his latest feature.

Following a screening of "Oppenheimer" in New York, Nolan divulged his rationale behind avoiding imagery of Hiroshima and Nagasaki's destruction. Given that Oppenheimer is the film's main human subject, the story unfolds from his perspective, so the director didn't feel it quite made sense to cover the bombing of Japan. "We know so much more than he did at the time. He learned about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the radio, the same as the rest of the world," Nolan said, adding that "Oppenheimer" is an interpretation of the real-life story, not a documentary (via IndieWire).

In the spirit of keeping "Oppenheimer" firmly in that realm, the narrative Nolan presents is more about the man and his mind than his scientific endeavors.