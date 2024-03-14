Florence Pugh: From The Falling To Dune Part 2

A few years ago, it seemed likely that Florence Pugh was set to be the next big thing in the entertainment industry. The Oxford-born actress, like many burgeoning stars, got her start in independent movies before her mainstream breakthrough came with Oscar-nominated films and A24 instant classics. As the 2020s rolled around, Pugh quickly transitioned from an up-and-comer to a full-fledged movie star, with high-profile appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and blockbusters like "Oppenheimer" and "Dune: Part Two."

However, it hasn't been the easiest road for Pugh career-wise. Along the way to becoming one of the hottest young stars of her generation, she's put herself through the wringer to create the memorable performances that have etched her into film history. Whether it's on-set turmoil between stars and directors or unwavering devotion to her roles, Pugh's short movie career thus far has proven difficult to maintain.

Join us on our stroll down memory lane as we examine the films and projects that have turned Florence Pugh into the A-list celebrity she is today, and hear from the actress herself on how each of these milestones helped shape her approach to acting, whether it's a low-budget drama flick or a major studio's tentpole franchise.