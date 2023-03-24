Florence Pugh Says Her Acting Debut In The Falling Was A 'Complete Fluke'

Florence Pugh is one of the biggest movie stars out there right now — but it wasn't that long ago that she got her start. Her breakout role may have been the 2019 A24 horror film "Midsommar," but her career really got started with the 2014 mystery drama film "The Falling," acting opposite "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams. In "The Falling," Pugh plays a young schoolgirl plagued by a fainting epidemic.

Audiences are now well aware that Pugh has the type of talent that can land her a role in just about any type of project — after all, she earned an Oscar nod for her supporting role in the drama film "Little Women," then went on to co-star in a Marvel action film with "Black Widow" playing Yelena Belova. But despite her obvious talent, Pugh claims that she landed her first role due to total luck instead.

While speaking to BAFTA about her film firsts, Pugh very humbly recounted how she landed her part in "The Falling," stating, "My first ever audition was 'The Falling' and that was a complete fluke and no one should ever learn their lesson that way." Pugh then went on to tell the story about how she reluctantly sent in an audition tape — only to get the part.