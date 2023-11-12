Robert Pattinson's First Voice Acting Role Leaves Twitter Users In Disbelief

Despite entertaining audiences for years with his wealth of charismatic performances, Robert Pattinson's resume had yet to include a voice acting role — until now. Not only is his first animated project a highly anticipated one, but Pattinson's promising performance already has fans foreseeing a bright future ahead for him in the realm of voice acting.

The "Batman" and "Good Time" star will be amongst a cast of other A-listers, including Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Mark Hamill, Gemma Chan, and Dave Bautista, to headline the English dub of animation master Hayao Miyazaki's upcoming "The Boy and the Heron" for its December 8 North American release date. A recent teaser of the dub showcases Pattinson using a creepy, raspy cadence for his part as the titular Grey Heron. The voice isn't comparable to anything in Pattinson's catalog beforehand — which is exactly why fans are in love with it.

Users across social media are in stunned disbelief at the actor's dynamism. Redditor u/WillandWillStudios is one of these individuals, commenting, "I'm amazed that he has such a voice acting range after decades of soft talking pretty boy."

Even those who have been up to date with Pattinson's recent line of challenging parts admit to being awestruck, such as u/Da_Do_D3rp, who wrote, "I've already been super impressed by his films recently and I had pretty high hopes for him in this, but d**n I wasn't expecting him to be that good." More than anything, Pattinson delivers where a lot of other actors of his caliber often miss.