Midsommar's Florence Pugh Looks Back On Abuse She Endured For The Film

Actors do crazy things for their roles all the time. Christian Bale's weight and muscle mass has fluctuated so intensely from role to role that it's reasonable to worry about his overall health. Leonardo DiCaprio, in various projects, sliced up his hand on camera and even ate a raw bison liver so he could finally get his Oscar. Nicole Kidman wore a large fake nose that one time. According to Florence Pugh, whose new movie, "A Good Person," is out now, she went through hell for her breakthrough 2019 horror flick, "Midsommar."

Speaking to Ed Gamble and James Acaster on the "Off Menu" podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), Pugh said she "most definitely abused herself" to play Dani, a young woman grieving the deaths of her immediate family who goes on a trip to Sweden with her arguably terrible boyfriend. "Each day the content would be getting more weird and harder to do," Pugh revealed. "I was putting things in my head that were getting worse and more bleak. I think by the end I probably, most definitely abused my own self in order to get that performance."

"There were so many places that I had to go to," she continued. "I'd never played someone that was in that much pain before, and I would put myself in really s*** situations that maybe other actors don't need to do, but I would just be imagining the worst things."