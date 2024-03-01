Brie Larson Confirmed Marvel Cut A Huge Costume Upgrade

While "The Marvels" bombed at the box office, Brie Larson is still promoting the movie, telling her social media followers it's available to stream on Disney+. The Captain Marvel actor took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the comic book adaptation, one of which reveals an upgrade to Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) costume that didn't make the final cut.

The photo shows Kamala, aka Ms. Marvel, sporting a space helmet and posing against a blue backdrop. No reason is given for why the headwear was scrapped, but it's an interesting detail all the same. Furthermore, the expression on Vellani's face suggests that she had a lot of fun wearing it on the set.

Of course, Ms. Marvel might get to wear the helmet in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. However, as of this writing, her role in the franchise moving forward remains to be seen — even though "The Marvels" sets up exciting possibilities for Khan and the MCU's youngest heroes.