Brie Larson Confirmed Marvel Cut A Huge Costume Upgrade
While "The Marvels" bombed at the box office, Brie Larson is still promoting the movie, telling her social media followers it's available to stream on Disney+. The Captain Marvel actor took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the comic book adaptation, one of which reveals an upgrade to Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) costume that didn't make the final cut.
The photo shows Kamala, aka Ms. Marvel, sporting a space helmet and posing against a blue backdrop. No reason is given for why the headwear was scrapped, but it's an interesting detail all the same. Furthermore, the expression on Vellani's face suggests that she had a lot of fun wearing it on the set.
Of course, Ms. Marvel might get to wear the helmet in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. However, as of this writing, her role in the franchise moving forward remains to be seen — even though "The Marvels" sets up exciting possibilities for Khan and the MCU's youngest heroes.
What's Ms. Marvel's in the MCU?
"The Marvels" sets up a Young Avengers team, but it's unknown if a project featuring the group will come to fruition following the film's record-low box office numbers. Kevin Feige has teased a movie or series about Marvel's youthful heroes in the past, but it doesn't appear to be at the top of the super producer's list at the moment.
It doesn't look like there will be a "Ms. Marvel" Season 2. The show was initially envisioned as a single-season limited series to introduce the titular character in the superhero universe, but producer Sana Amanat hopes to see more episodes down the line. Additionally, Iman Vellani has a dream "Ms. Marvel" Season 2 villain in mind, suggesting she's keen to reprise the character in more projects.
Of course, now that Ms. Marvel has mutant powers, she may mix it up with the X-Men at some point. And with "Deadpool 3" on the horizon, those characters might arrive sooner rather than later.