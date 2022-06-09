Will There Be A Ms. Marvel Season 2?

"Ms. Marvel" was originally envisioned as a single-season limited series on Disney+. Basically, the plan was to introduce the character to the MCU before moving her onto team-up projects alongside Captain Marvel. But it's clear that Kamala Khan can stand tall on her own, and the creators want to tell more stories about her solo adventures down the line.

When asked about the possibility of a second season during an interview with Screen Rant, Sana Amanat revealed that she hopes "Ms. Marvel" continues beyond the first season. "I hope there are [more seasons]. I mean, it is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. It certainly establishes her [as a] hero," Amanat revealed. "She will be going into Marvels next, so that's kind of there. I hope we get a Season 2 is all I'm going to say! I hope we're a part of that."

Right now, we can only speculate about the future of "Ms. Marvel," but the positive response to the first installment certainly can't hurt the chances of Season 2 ever happening.