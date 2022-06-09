Will There Be A Ms. Marvel Season 2?
Marvel fans have been spoiled with entertainment since the launch of Disney+. Thanks to series such as "Moon Knight," "WandaVision," "What If...?", "Loki," "Hawkeye," and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," some of the MCU's most underserved heroes have received their own platforms to flourish as main event players. The latest series to arrive on the streaming platform, "Ms. Marvel," welcomes a fresh-faced hero into the mix, and the response so far has been very positive.
"Ms. Marvel" is the first MCU property to revolve around a teenage Muslim superhero, which has been a fresh of fresh air as the franchise continues to expand its cultural horizons. Per Rotten Tomatoes, critics have praised the series as "a genuinely fresh addition" to the MCU in terms of style and substance. Understandably, people want more "Ms. Marvel" in their lives, but what are the chances of Season 2 coming to fruition? Writer Sana Amanat recently discussed the matter during a recent interview.
Sana Amanat wants more seasons of Ms. Marvel
"Ms. Marvel" was originally envisioned as a single-season limited series on Disney+. Basically, the plan was to introduce the character to the MCU before moving her onto team-up projects alongside Captain Marvel. But it's clear that Kamala Khan can stand tall on her own, and the creators want to tell more stories about her solo adventures down the line.
When asked about the possibility of a second season during an interview with Screen Rant, Sana Amanat revealed that she hopes "Ms. Marvel" continues beyond the first season. "I hope there are [more seasons]. I mean, it is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. It certainly establishes her [as a] hero," Amanat revealed. "She will be going into Marvels next, so that's kind of there. I hope we get a Season 2 is all I'm going to say! I hope we're a part of that."
Right now, we can only speculate about the future of "Ms. Marvel," but the positive response to the first installment certainly can't hurt the chances of Season 2 ever happening.