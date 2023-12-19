Iman Vellani Has A Dream Ms. Marvel Season 2 Villain
If there's anyone who has their finger on the pulse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than its cap-wearing overseer Kevin Feige, it's Iman Vellani. The "Ms. Marvel" star has had plenty to say about the franchise's past, present, and future, including who she'd like to face off against next, which is an exciting entry from the hero's hit list.
In an interview with The Direct, Vellani shared her idea for who should be the big bad on a possible "Ms. Marvel" Season 2, and there's solid reasoning behind her choice. "Definitely Doc.X, I think that's a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience," she said "It would be so interesting — I don't know, messing with kids' psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can't avoid."
The antagonist would push plenty of buttons in today's climate as an artificial intelligence that takes over Kamala's life. Debuting in Ms. Marvel #14 in 2017, Doc.X is essentially a low-level Ultron who gains knowledge through playing against users on the fictional game "World of Battlecraft," where she learns about Kamala's super alter-ego. Now, after heading off-world and back again, something that hits closer to home might be the perfect kind of villain for Ms. Marvel to take on.
Iman Vellani wants to see one of her favorite storylines brought to life
Given Kamala's current place in the MCU, now would be a perfect time for Doc.X to invade, given its demand in the comics. Upon discovering the truth about the youngster's double life, the villain blackmails Kamala into introducing the AI into SHIELD headquarters to gain complete control. This puts Ms. Marvel in a tricky spot that Vellani would love to explore. "I think it'd be [a] really interesting position to put them all in to fight against something that you can't even see, right?" she theorized. "Yeah, that's one of my favorite comic storylines. So I would love to see that play out."
Whether that will come to pass is unknown. There seem to be plans for Ms. Marvel, given "The Marvels" finishes things off with the Young Avengers assembly, but there's been no confirmation of a 2nd season for "Ms. Marvel." Even the star herself is in the dark about what's happening, telling THR, "I would absolutely love to continue this story, and Kamala and her entire community has so much story left to tell." Once again, her inner fan shone through, adding, "I want to see Bruno [Matt Lintz] again. I want to see Nakia [Yasmeen Fletcher] again, and that's just me. So it would be really amazing to have a [Season 2], and there's so many different directions we can go with it." Perhaps a fight against Doc.X is one of them.