Iman Vellani Has A Dream Ms. Marvel Season 2 Villain

If there's anyone who has their finger on the pulse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than its cap-wearing overseer Kevin Feige, it's Iman Vellani. The "Ms. Marvel" star has had plenty to say about the franchise's past, present, and future, including who she'd like to face off against next, which is an exciting entry from the hero's hit list.

In an interview with The Direct, Vellani shared her idea for who should be the big bad on a possible "Ms. Marvel" Season 2, and there's solid reasoning behind her choice. "Definitely Doc.X, I think that's a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience," she said "It would be so interesting — I don't know, messing with kids' psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can't avoid."

The antagonist would push plenty of buttons in today's climate as an artificial intelligence that takes over Kamala's life. Debuting in Ms. Marvel #14 in 2017, Doc.X is essentially a low-level Ultron who gains knowledge through playing against users on the fictional game "World of Battlecraft," where she learns about Kamala's super alter-ego. Now, after heading off-world and back again, something that hits closer to home might be the perfect kind of villain for Ms. Marvel to take on.