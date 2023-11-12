The Marvels Finally Sets Up A Long-Awaited MCU Avengers Team

Ever since at least the introduction of Kate Bishop (one of the most beloved team members on the comic book iteration of the team) in the "Hawkeye" Disney+ series, fans have been wondering — and at times asking Marvel Studios directly — if we'll ever see a "Young Avengers" film or Disney+ series in the future. At a press conference for the aforementioned series, Steinfeld and Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige were grilled about the possibility, leading to a viral non-verbal exchange that silently screamed, "Please don't pull a Tom Holland."

After the Young Avengers were noticeably left off the near-complete Multiverse Saga slate when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in the summer of 2022, Feige was once again questioned (this time by Josh Horowitz of MTV News) about the potential team-up. He was characteristically coy and seemed to still be ironing out how exactly the various heroes introduced in Phase Four would form their respective groups, the Young Avengers being one of them.

Now, it appears they have found their path toward success in the form of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, a superhero super-fan who will use her unrivaled charisma and fangirl know-how to bring together a team of young(ish) heroes. Cassie Lang (played by Kathryn Newton in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania") was mentioned in "The Marvels" as a potential member, and she could conceivably be joined by Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and older versions of Billy and Tommy Maximoff. A "Young Avengers" project is likely still a ways off, but "The Marvels" has taken things a massive step in the right direction in this regard.