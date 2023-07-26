Ms. Marvel's New Mutant Powers Just Got Teased - But One Big Question Remains

In "X-Men: The Hellfire Gala" #1, Kamala Khan awakens on Krakoa, where she's informed she was resurrected by mutant technology. Cyclops and Emma Frost tell Kamala she won't remember anything about her death, though she's welcome to ask Spider-Man for details. At the same time, she's told her family will have their memories rewritten to forget losing their daughter.

Arriving at the Hellfire Gala in a beautiful outfit created by mutant designer extraordinaire Jumbo Carnation, Ms. Marvel meets with Charles Xavier, who senses she's uncomfortable in her new surroundings. The mutant-Inhuman hybrid asks what her mutant powers might be now that her gene has been activated, but Professor X tells her he doesn't know what her new gift is, as her encounter with Terrigen Mist that made her an Inhuman has had a negative effect on her mutant physiology. Ms. Marvel spends the gala learning more about mutants, with one hero in particular, Rasputin IV, revealing she knows about Kamala's Inhuman/mutant background and future important role with the X-Men.

Ms. Marvel makes the rounds at the Hellfire Gala, absorbing as much information about being a mutant as she can before the Gala is attacked by the incredibly powerful villain Nimrod and several other villains who successfully topple Krakoa. Kamala's time with the X-Men is cut short, with thousands of mutants dying in the sneak attack. Her new normal is off to a violent start, as the inhabitants of Krakoa have been displaced and scattered across the globe.