Deadpool 3's Villain Was 'Spoiled' By The U.S. Government - And It's A Doozy
While the movie promises plenty of surprises, "Deadpool 3" has been the victim of leaked information. Some of these spoilers have come from set photos confirming that certain characters are involved in the multiversal adventure. Unexpectedly, the American government is to blame for the latest leak, and it's a big one that will excite X-Men fans. According to United States Copyright Office records, Cassandra Nova is one of the film's villains. Furthermore, "The Crown" star Emma Corrin portrays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filing also confirms that Jennifer Garner has resurrected Elektra for "Deadpool 3," ending months of speculation about her involvement.
Nova's inclusion is fascinating due to the character's dynamic with the X-Men, meaning that viewers can probably look forward to seeing some familiar mutants help Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) put a stop to her. With that in mind, let's look at Cassandra Nova's history and discuss why she could be one of the most formidable villains in "Deadpool 3."
Cassandra Nova means trouble for Deadpool and Wolverine
Cassandra Nova is Charles Xavier's twin sister, but not in the traditional sense. She's a spectral entity known as a Mummudrai and creates a body for herself after tapping into Xavier's DNA. While they are in the womb, Charles senses the evil in Cassandra and attempts to use his powers to kill her, hoping to prevent his twin from being born and causing chaos. However, Cassandra survives and spends the next several years plotting her next move.
Understandably, Nova has a grudge against her brother and all mutants. In the comics, her main objective is to eradicate the superpowered beings from existence, at one point commanding an army of Sentinels to wipe out millions of them — proving that she's capable of committing heinous acts. Her other horrific feats include infiltrating the X-Mansion and overpowering some of the X-Men. On top of that, she once used her telepathic abilities to insert her brother's mind into her dying body.
If "Deadpool & Wolverine" honors Cassandra Nova's comic book history, her presence will add high-stakes chaos to the proceedings. Her twisted backstory also makes her an ideal fit for this movie, as "Deadpool 3" will be R-rated and full of the edgy humor and violence that define the two previous films.
