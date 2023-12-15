Deadpool 3: Alleged Leak Shows What Happens During [SPOILER]'s Death
Contains potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3"
This week, leaked photos from the set of "Deadpool 3" revealed Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) battling a surprise character from his past: Sabretooth. However, Logan's clawed brother wasn't the version played by Liev Schreiber in "X-Men Wolverine: Origins," but instead, Tyler Mane's Victor Creed, who appeared in the first live-action "X-Men" film. Now, more alleged details about the deadly fight are being shared.
New set photos (via Daily Star) showcase Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) holding the head of Mane's Sabretooth following the mutant villain's seemingly final encounter with Wolverine. A source disclosed how the fight begins and ends, with Wolverine reportedly telling Sabretooth he knows who he is before decapitating him. That's immediately followed by Deadpool cracking a "Mad Max: Fury Road"-inspired joke — "Behold the head of your queen, Furiosa" — while holding the severed head up by its hair.
It's still unclear how Sabretooth is returning, although there are several clues. Previous photos from the set revealed Deadpool and Wolverine in a seemingly post-apocalyptic wasteland, highlighted by a buried 20th Century Fox logo. Those leaks seem to suggest the movie could be inspired by "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" (by Cullen Bunn, Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge, and Joe Sabino), a comic book in which the Merc with the Mouth hops across the universe to take down heroes and villains. "Deadpool 3" may be borrowing the idea but focusing on the 20th Century Fox superhero universe, with Deadpool (and Wolverine) facing off against past characters from that franchise.
The new leak may be ripped from the comics
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine brutally murdering Tyler Mane's Sabretooth may be a nod to a memorable Marvel Comics story. In "Wolverine" #55 (by Jeph Loeb, Simone Bianchi, and Andrea Silvestri), Wolverine decides to end Sabretooth's life after the out-of-control mutant kills Feral. To take Victor Creed out, Logan retrieves the Muramasa Blade, a weapon designed to eliminate his most savage form (should it ever be unleashed), which slows down healing factors and is capable of killing thought-to-be-unkillable foes. Wolverine wastes little time when Sabretooth attacks, cutting off his arm with the sword. Sabretooth tries to reattach his arm but quickly discovers the weapon halts his usual healing. In a gory scene, Wolverine uses the blade to finish the job, slicing off Sabretooth's head as his bloodied corpse falls to the ground.
The "Deadpool 3" set photos show Wolverine killing Sabretooth with his claws, not the Muramasa Blade, so it's unlikely the scene will play out like it does in the comics. But the result is the same: Wolverine finally takes down his brother in one of the darkest ways imaginable. Considering Deadpool's participation in Sabretooth's death, it's safe to assume that the moment will be much more humorous than the uber-serious sequence in the comics.
Deadpool 3 set photos reveal a lot about the film
Tyler Mane's Sabretooth isn't the only character from the now-defunct 20th Century Fox universe linked to the Shawn Levy-directed film. Jennifer Garner's Elektra, previously seen in "Daredevil" and its spinoff "Elektra," has been connected to the project — with Garner herself playfully denying those rumors. There have also been notable rumors about several of Hugh Jackman's "X-Men" co-stars, including Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Halle Berry's Storm, and James Marsden's Cyclops, returning for one last hurrah for the superhero world that predated the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports have even suggested that Dafne Keen's X-23 from "Logan" may appear in the movie.
At this point, nobody seems off-limits for "Deadpool 3." With references to both the past and present, the arrival of original "X-Men" characters like Sabretooth and potentially more to be revealed, plus recent set photos with nods to both Captain America and Moon Knight, the film isn't messing around when it comes to cameos and Easter eggs. What the final product might look like remains to be seen, and despite the numerous on-set leaks, the multiversal movie will likely still have several surprises that haven't yet been spoiled ahead of its release.
"Deadpool 3," the hero's first foray into the MCU, is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.