Deadpool 3: Alleged Leak Shows What Happens During [SPOILER]'s Death

Contains potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3"

This week, leaked photos from the set of "Deadpool 3" revealed Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) battling a surprise character from his past: Sabretooth. However, Logan's clawed brother wasn't the version played by Liev Schreiber in "X-Men Wolverine: Origins," but instead, Tyler Mane's Victor Creed, who appeared in the first live-action "X-Men" film. Now, more alleged details about the deadly fight are being shared.

New set photos (via Daily Star) showcase Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) holding the head of Mane's Sabretooth following the mutant villain's seemingly final encounter with Wolverine. A source disclosed how the fight begins and ends, with Wolverine reportedly telling Sabretooth he knows who he is before decapitating him. That's immediately followed by Deadpool cracking a "Mad Max: Fury Road"-inspired joke — "Behold the head of your queen, Furiosa" — while holding the severed head up by its hair.

It's still unclear how Sabretooth is returning, although there are several clues. Previous photos from the set revealed Deadpool and Wolverine in a seemingly post-apocalyptic wasteland, highlighted by a buried 20th Century Fox logo. Those leaks seem to suggest the movie could be inspired by "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" (by Cullen Bunn, Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge, and Joe Sabino), a comic book in which the Merc with the Mouth hops across the universe to take down heroes and villains. "Deadpool 3" may be borrowing the idea but focusing on the 20th Century Fox superhero universe, with Deadpool (and Wolverine) facing off against past characters from that franchise.