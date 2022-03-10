Is A Dune Messiah Movie Coming After Dune Part 2?

Denis Villeneuve has been open about his desire to make a "Dune Messiah" movie in recent times. The director revealed that he has no interest in franchise filmmaking, but in order to honor "Dune" properly, he believes that it has to be three movies. Well, it appears that his "Dune" co-writer Jon Spaihts shares this view, and he teased the possibility of the third film coming to fruition during a recent interview with The Playlist.

While Spaihts didn't share any concrete details about a "Dune Messiah" adaptation, he confirmed that they're interested in bringing the cinematic franchise to a close with a trilogy. The writer believes that "Dune Messiah" explores some interesting themes that complement the original story while also subverting it, and he's keen to develop these ideas for the screen. "There are a few tantalizing strands that lead into the future and suggest that we might not be done in this universe," Spaihts said, adding, "despite the fact that the ending of Dune as a novel, which will be the ending of the second film, is a very satisfying conclusion."

All in all, the future of "Dune Messiah" looks promising, assuming that the second movie does good business at the box office.