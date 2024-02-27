The Real Reason Behind Anya Taylor-Joy's Secret Casting In Dune: Part Two

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

Maintaining a veil of secrecy about anything in a world filled with TikTok spoilers and well-populated preview screenings can be a trial. But "Dune: Part Two" manages to do just that in how it introduces Alia Atreides and the actor who portrays her, Anya Taylor-Joy, to the proceeding. While Alia remains unborn by the end of the film, changing the general timeline of the science fiction saga, you still hear Taylor-Joy as Alia communicating with her mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). The character utters, "What is happening, mother?" toward its conclusion. Fans can also spy Taylor-Joy in visions of the future that her brother Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) has.

Taylor-Joy's presence in the film stayed under wraps until the London premiere of "Dune: Part Two." Taylor-Joy confirmed her participation in the movie herself on the red carpet there.

Why did Warner Bros. keep her participation in the movie so hush-hush? Director-writer Denis Villeneuve explained to The Hollywood Reporter that Taylor-Joy's appearance was kept a big secret just for the simple joy of pleasing the film's loyal fanbase. "I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth, and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret. [...] I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans." According to Villeneuve, Taylor-Joy's brief appearance in the film was shot in total secrecy in Africa. "Everybody signed with their blood," he joked to Entertainment Weekly.

But just who is Alia Atreides — and what has "Dune: Part Two" already done to change her backstory?