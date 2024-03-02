Why These Characters Were Cut Before Their Shows Even Aired

Many TV shows film a pilot episode to test their premise, see what works and take note of what doesn't. It's not uncommon for things to change between that first episode and the full series, and plenty of characters have been removed after a pilot. Sometimes, though, we never even view those early episodes, with the pilot going unaired and unseen by the public. In the case of "The Big Bang Theory," its unaired first pilot contained not one, but two characters who didn't pass muster when it went to series.

Much has been made over the years about the character of Katie, played by Amanda Walsh, who was removed due to a lackluster response from test audiences. But there was another that's less often talked about: the geeky Gilda, played by Iris Bahr. A scientist just like Sheldon Cooper, she was the third member of the original trio of nerdy friends, but producers decided to rework the dynamic and remove the woman from the group.

The character was essentially split into two, becoming the characters of Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar). As a result, the series had its iconic main cast, but the absence of women on the show — losing both Katie and Gilda — was clearly felt, because the series later added two more: Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).