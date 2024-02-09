This Big Bang Theory Character Was Cut - But Would Have Changed Everything

"The Big Bang Theory" is absolutely loaded with main characters who've become pop culture icons. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Penny Teller (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and all of their nerdy companions are television mainstays known the world over, having earned their place in small screen history throughout the show's 12 seasons on the air. However, this could've all been much different had a character cut from "The Big Bang Theory" before the show debuted made it into the final series. This is the rather brief yet fascinating story of Gilda (Iris Bahr).

Introduced in the unaired "Big Bang Theory" pilot, Gilda takes the place of staples Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) in the main friend group. Not only does her presence over theirs fundamentally change the dynamic of the group, but so does the fact that she's a supporting female voice on the program long before Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) ever enter the picture. Additionally, viewers learn that she has romantic feelings for Leonard and once slept with Sheldon, which totally flies in the face of the anti-romance and anti-physical contact version of him we know from the show's early seasons.

Ultimately, the choice was made to eliminate Gilda from the "Big Bang Theory" mix and bring in Howard and Raj. Thus, the character wound up on the cutting room floor with some elements folded into a different character, just like another female character from the unaired pilot.