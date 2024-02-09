This Big Bang Theory Character Was Cut - But Would Have Changed Everything
"The Big Bang Theory" is absolutely loaded with main characters who've become pop culture icons. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Penny Teller (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and all of their nerdy companions are television mainstays known the world over, having earned their place in small screen history throughout the show's 12 seasons on the air. However, this could've all been much different had a character cut from "The Big Bang Theory" before the show debuted made it into the final series. This is the rather brief yet fascinating story of Gilda (Iris Bahr).
Introduced in the unaired "Big Bang Theory" pilot, Gilda takes the place of staples Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) in the main friend group. Not only does her presence over theirs fundamentally change the dynamic of the group, but so does the fact that she's a supporting female voice on the program long before Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) ever enter the picture. Additionally, viewers learn that she has romantic feelings for Leonard and once slept with Sheldon, which totally flies in the face of the anti-romance and anti-physical contact version of him we know from the show's early seasons.
Ultimately, the choice was made to eliminate Gilda from the "Big Bang Theory" mix and bring in Howard and Raj. Thus, the character wound up on the cutting room floor with some elements folded into a different character, just like another female character from the unaired pilot.
Gilda wasn't the only female character removed from The Big Bang Theory before it premiered
In the end, Gilda does make it into "The Big Bang Theory," albeit in a much different form. With some personality tweaks and a recast, Gilda becomes a recurring favorite, and Leonard's ex, Leslie Winkle (Sara Gilbert). A similar fate befell another female character from the unaired "Big Bang Theory" pilot who never made it to the final show. Her name is Katie, and she is portrayed by Amanda Walsh in her one and only non-canon appearance. She runs into Leonard and Sheldon while sitting on a curb after she and her boyfriend break up. Though Sheldon is initially apprehensive of her, Katie ends up staying with him and Leonard at their apartment as she tries to get her life back in order.
Katie's personality is quite a contrast from those of Sheldon and Leonard, to say the least. She's tough on the outside and makes sure everyone knows it, hiding a much softer side underneath in the midst of her personal turmoil. With this in mind, it might be a bit surprising to learn that Katie was morphed into the much kinder, yet equally troubled Penny. Of course, when the situation calls for it, Penny isn't afraid to put people in their place, showing that there is a bit of Katie's no-nonsense attitude deep down.
Though the idea of "The Big Bang Theory" featuring Gilda and Katie is an intriguing proposition, considering the smash success the program had with its character lineup, it's safe to say their omissions weren't too detrimental. Besides, they served as the groundwork for two fan favorites when all was said and done.