TV Characters That Were Cut After The Pilot

So why, exactly, is the first episode of a television show called a "pilot?" Despite a commonly-held theory that it's an aviation-adjacent term — going along with TV shows being on the "air" — it's actually related to the scientific process of using a pilot study to test the viability of further research. So the pilot of a TV show is a way for a network to gauge the future success of a potential series. As such, pilots are often used to work out a new show's kinks.

Going through the effort of fully producing an episode allows everyone to see what works and what doesn't, and changes of varying degrees are made before the series continues. Sometimes viewers are part of this process, where a show will air its test pilot far in advance of the full series' plan start date so that audience feedback can be implemented before the show returns later to begin its actual run. In other instances, pilots are only for internal use, and the first episode that makes it to air is actually the refined draft of that episode.

In both aired and unaired pilots, there have even been examples where characters that were originally intended to play a major role in the series don't work out and are deleted from the show entirely. Sometimes their departure is explained in-universe, while other times the show simply pretends they never even existed.