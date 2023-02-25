Ant-Man 3's Box Office Numbers Appear To Be Shrinking At A Record Rate

Box office analysis often tends to focus primarily on opening weekend grosses, but those numbers don't always tell the whole story. Take "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," which initially seemed poised to triumph over some bad critical notices (it boasts one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and mixed fan reactions (like the assertion that the film wastes William Jackson Harper) with a $120 million opening over the four-day President's Day weekend. Shave off the Monday and you still have a $105.5 million opening gross, a record for the "Ant-Man" series. But its second weekend seems to be a much different situation, as its box office receipts appear to be diminishing into the Quantum Realm.

It's still early on Saturday as of this writing, but projections for the second weekend of the "Quantumania" theatrical run show it taking a box office plunge of more than 70% between its opening weekend and its second, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. That figure could make it the biggest box office sophomore slump of any superhero movie ever to open with an opening weekend gross of more than $100 million.