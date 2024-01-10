Marvel Announces A Big Change To Disney+ Shows After Disastrous Phase 4 Reviews

In the lead-up to the release of "Echo" on Disney+, executive producer Brad Winderbaum shed some light on the state of MCU television. During a press junket (via Comicbook.com), the series exec explained that the team at Marvel Studios had learned a lot from the past struggles of Phase 4, adding, "We produced a lot of content very quickly, and we're primarily a filmmaking company. So, you can see that our first round of shows have a very movie-like structure: they arc-out the characters by the end; they feel like a standalone limited series."

While it was fun in theory, this approach didn't draw the kind of results the studio was looking for with Phase 4. With the MCU still in the midst of a prolonged slump in early 2024, it was clear that the current mix of movies and movie-like limited series wasn't working. Winderbaum declared that the studio was going to pivot. He detailed what this would look like, stating, "Moving forward, our content is going to feel a lot more like television."

The "Echo" episode count — which stands at five total installments — already signals a break from Disney+ MCU precedence, with most earlier series coming in at the six-episode mark. But it also seems to be initially going in the opposite direction from what Winderbaum is hinting at, as the producer described the new format for future MCU series thusly, "It kind of drives toward the horizon; drives towards the future, and keeps people engaged for longer periods of time, in the more leaned-back setting of your living room. To set it apart, frankly, from the big, cinematic event experiences in the movie theater."