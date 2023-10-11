Did She-Hulk Just Save Marvel From Its Failing TV-Making Model?
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe likely know that its television programs have been diminishing in quality since the Emmy-winning "WandaVision." Take 2023's "Secret Invasion," which debuted to poor reviews — despite having the Oscar-nominated Samuel L. Jackson headlining the series. Now, a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios' television projects indicates that "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," the standalone series for Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, might have inadvertently fixed a lot of brewing problems in Marvel's television division.
The Hollywood Reporter shared that Marvel is re-evaluating its television-making model. Interestingly, a fair amount of why the company is switching gears has to do with how "She-Hulk" handled its production. When previously making Marvel shows like "Moon Knight," the creator and writer (Jeremy Slater, in that case) stepped aside and let the show's director (or directors) take the reins from there. Gone was the traditional idea that a showrunner has input and creative control throughout the production process. Jessica Gao created and wrote "She-Hulk," but director Kat Coiro led the series during production. However, COVID-19 presented problems during production, and, ultimately, Marvel asked Gao to return and work on "She-Hulk" during post-production — a rarity for the company. In contrast, "Secret Invasion" experienced constant turnover within its production staff, which led many to suspect that's why the show lacked a cohesive and clear vision.
Jennifer Gao's work on She-Hulk could change the MCU for the better
Gao's work on "She-Hulk" helped Marvel realize that showrunners are vital to a show's success — as they maintain quality control levels throughout each stage of a production. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studio's head of streaming, animation, and TV, told the outlet that they now understand — after releasing nine live-action television series on Disney+ — having a showrunner is crucial. "It's a term we've not only grown comfortable with but also learned to embrace," Winderbaum stated. Going forward, Marvel will also employ executives who focus exclusively on television. "We need executives that are dedicated to this medium, that are going to focus on streaming, focus on television, because they are two different forms." Still, Winderbaum never shared why the company chose to put film executives behind Marvel's television slate of programming in the first place.
Perhaps the most encouraging news to come out of the report is that Marvel will ask showrunners to write both pilots and "show bibles" for their series. Marvel no longer wants to make an entire show and simply see what people think of it after it's completely finished — or put unneeded pressure on post-production teams to "fix it in post."
She-Hulk and Secret Invasion are some of Marvel's worst-reviewed shows
This pivot couldn't come at a better time for Marvel — considering that shows like "She-Hulk" and "Secret Invasion" didn't garner critical or commercial acclaim. The Rotten Tomatoes rating for "Secret Invasion," which flopped on arrival in 2023, sits at 54%. Alan Sepinwall at Rolling Stone wrote of the Jackson-led series, "None of it really works. The tone is too dour, especially since there's precious little tension or suspense to any of it." Over at The Daily Beast, Nick Schager expressed a similar sentiment as well as concern about the MCU's future: "On the basis of its initial installment...any hope for a return to blockbuster MCU form should be severely tempered."
Despite Gao's work, "She-Hulk" met a similar fate when it dropped on Disney+ in 2022. Yes, it fared better than "Secret Invasion" did with critics, garnering a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, the reviews were definitely more positive, as the critical consensus reads, "Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing." That said, it didn't perform as well as shows like "Ms. Marvel" or "Hawkeye," which both boast ratings over 90%.
But the realizations that came to pass thanks to "She-Hulk" could prove helpful for future projects like "Echo" and "Wonder Man." Within the same report, we learned that Marvel is completely redoing "Daredevil: Born Again" to have a stronger focus on story and characters, too. If you want to revisit Gao's show as a thank you, "She-Hulk" is streaming on Disney+.