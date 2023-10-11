Did She-Hulk Just Save Marvel From Its Failing TV-Making Model?

This pivot couldn't come at a better time for Marvel — considering that shows like "She-Hulk" and "Secret Invasion" didn't garner critical or commercial acclaim. The Rotten Tomatoes rating for "Secret Invasion," which flopped on arrival in 2023, sits at 54%. Alan Sepinwall at Rolling Stone wrote of the Jackson-led series, "None of it really works. The tone is too dour, especially since there's precious little tension or suspense to any of it." Over at The Daily Beast, Nick Schager expressed a similar sentiment as well as concern about the MCU's future: "On the basis of its initial installment...any hope for a return to blockbuster MCU form should be severely tempered."

Despite Gao's work, "She-Hulk" met a similar fate when it dropped on Disney+ in 2022. Yes, it fared better than "Secret Invasion" did with critics, garnering a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, the reviews were definitely more positive, as the critical consensus reads, "Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing." That said, it didn't perform as well as shows like "Ms. Marvel" or "Hawkeye," which both boast ratings over 90%.

But the realizations that came to pass thanks to "She-Hulk" could prove helpful for future projects like "Echo" and "Wonder Man." Within the same report, we learned that Marvel is completely redoing "Daredevil: Born Again" to have a stronger focus on story and characters, too. If you want to revisit Gao's show as a thank you, "She-Hulk" is streaming on Disney+.