Tom Hanks Regrets Being Miscast In His Biggest Flop

When "The Bonfire of the Vanities" came out in 1990, Tom Hanks was a big-name star, but he was by no means the level of Hollywood royalty he enjoys today. In fact, he was coming off a string of success in the form of "Big" and "Turner & Hooch," but when "Vanities" came out in theaters, it was met with near-universal disdain. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone wrote, "On film, Bonfire achieves a consistency of ineptitude rare even in this era of over-inflated cinematic air bags." So what exactly caused the beloved book to transform into a box office dud?

According to Hanks himself, it primarily came down to casting, as he stated, "Everybody was miscast, me particularly ... Brian De Palma deals with iconography more than filmmaking. He is the most uncompromising filmmaker — both in a good way and a bad way — that you'll ever come across. This is the guy who made 'Scarface.' So his take on it was just one of those things."

Hanks' miscasting stems from the actor being so likable and the character from the original novel "The Bonfire of the Vanities" needing to be superficially evil. It just didn't translate well on-screen, and audiences probably weren't too thrilled to see America's dad as such a detestable character. The finished product appears to be a mish-mash of tones and ideas, which is still regarded as one of the biggest misfires in Hollywood history.