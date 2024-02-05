Why Deputy Chief Kent From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

While the first few decades of Dennis Haysbert's professional acting career saw him appearing in a bunch of notable projects, arguably the biggest credit from this period of his life arrived in 1995 with the release of Michael Mann's iconic crime flick, "Heat." In this cat-and-mouse game between LAPD Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) and master thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), Haysbert's character finds himself allied with the latter. He plays Don Breedan, the good-natured getaway driver for McCauley's final heist. Of course, viewers know that things don't exactly play out well for the criminal and his associates.

Acting opposite De Niro proved to be an incredibly memorable experience for Haysbert. In an interview with /Film, he pointed out his fellow actor's performance in the movie's diner scene as one of his favorite memories from the shoot. "The first thing that comes up from 'Heat' is, oh my God, is watching De Niro prepare and standing in the middle of that little restaurant," he said. "It just seemed like a flurry of activity going all around him, and he just seems so grounded in that moment. I just said, 'I'm watching one of the most brilliant actors alive work here,' and he was just in his own head."

Decades have passed since "Heat" was first released, but it seems that Haysbert hasn't forgotten the experience. In a 2022 interview with Looper, the actor expressed a desire to work with Mann on yet another project in the future.