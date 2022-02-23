Dennis Haysbert Talks No Exit And His Favorite Movies - Exclusive Interview

What are some of your favorite movies of all time?

Oh, that's a nice question. Okay. I'm going to go way back ... "The Third Man" [is] one of my favorites. "The Young Lions" is one of my favorites ... Anything with Sidney Poitier. "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner," [and especially] "In The Heat Of The Night." That was inspirational and also a little scary. Didn't know what was going to happen to him after he slapped back Mr. Endicott, but it was something that I really enjoyed watching.

I love all the Clint Eastwood westerns — "The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly," "For A Few Dollars More," the classics. "Bad Day At Black Rock," "Spencer Tracy." I'm sure if I had more time to think about it, I could think of probably two dozen more, but right now, those sit very high on my list.

Were there any movies or performances that inspired your character for "No Exit"?

Maybe a show, "Twilight Zone." It was an inspiration for this. I can almost feel like when we're all at the visitor center, the camera pulling back and pulling back and Rod Serling's voice over it and turns out we're all in a snow globe.

What drew you to sign on for "No Exit"?

The story of this young woman who, in 100 years, would never find herself in this situation ... What happens to Darby actually saves her life. I mean, she was well on her way to oblivion and now she has something to fight for. That's true for just about everybody in the cast, everybody in this movie. Everybody had some issue or two or three and then they had to deal with it. It's like this phrase I always hear told to me, "The only way out is through." You can see the light at the end of the tunnel, it's like a pin light. Well, the door behind you just closed, so you have no choice but to keep moving forward, and then that pin light becomes this big hole that you can walk through and you got to make it to that hole.