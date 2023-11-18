Why Detective DeMarcus King From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

CBS cop drama "Blue Bloods" is a network TV powerhouse, spanning more than 275 episodes across 13 seasons and counting. Driving this success is a simple formula — the series stars an ensemble cast consisting of big names like Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Tom Selleck, each of whom plays a member of the Reagan family working for a different branch of New York City law enforcement. While this straightforward setup remains the backbone of its extensive run, the show likewise started evolving right after its very first episode.

Notably, the "Blue Bloods" pilot introduced a character named Detective DeMarcus King as the partner of Detective Danny Reagan (Wahlberg). Together they solve the kidnapping of a missing girl and work on building a case against her captor. But this was ultimately King's sole "Blue Bloods" appearance, meaning that what seemed to be a functional buddy cop tag team was broken up by Season 1, Episode 2.

Playing Detective DeMarcus King is an actor named Flex Alexander, who immediately became one of the first actors to leave "Blue Bloods." His career dates back to the '90s and includes appearances in plenty of popular movies and TV shows, which is probably why he looks so familiar to you.