Tom Ellis Would Return As Lucifer On One Condition

After Fox canceled "Lucifer" following the conclusion of Season 3 in 2018, Netflix picked it up for three more seasons. Season 6 on Netflix then ended with the series finale, not due to a second cancellation but because the streaming service planned for this to be the case from the start — albeit after previously claiming that Season 5 would be its last. Of course, plenty of fans are still eager for "Lucifer" Season 7, which most likely will not happen based on comments from the series' former staff. That said, lead actor Tom Ellis discussed the show's potential revival during an episode of "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," available on YouTube, and he didn't write off the idea entirely.

"I certainly feel like on the TV front, like I've said before, we covered all bases," Ellis told Rosenbaum. "I think that the only thing that would make me go back would be if it were a movie."

Ellis then went on to explain that his interest in this hypothetical "Lucifer" movie would depend on a high-quality script. Before "Lucifer," he was on a show called "Miranda." He highlighted its lasting impact, despite its brief run, as a positive example of a TV series that quit while it was ahead, even when the BBC network wanted more. From the sound of it, he's satisfied with how "Lucifer" ended and thinks that a sequel film would have to properly justify its existence.