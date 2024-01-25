Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Releases A Final BTS Pic - And This One's Real

There may not be a trailer for "Deadpool 3" yet, but fans already know about some major plot points, including a major X-Men villain's death, due to some leaked set photos. The scoops were getting so bad that Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds started leaking his own fake pictures. They're pretty easy to spot due to the outlandish imagery, such as Deadpool holding a giant money bag while Mickey Mouse watches him. It was a stunt worthy of the Merc with a Mouth himself, but it seems like the days of leaks are over now that "Deadpool 3" has wrapped filming. Reynolds commemorated the occasion with a surprisingly sentimental post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reynolds uploaded a photo that gives nothing away in terms of plot. It's a shot of Deadpool's crotch, and it's in the caption where Reynolds reveals that shooting has concluded. "The suit hides the blood," he wrote. "Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect." As if that wasn't enough, Reynolds added this charming epilogue, tweeting, "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th."

Fandango revealed "Deadpool 3" is the most highly anticipated 2024 film, according to polled moviegoers, so the hype is high for this one. Fortunately, it won't be much longer until fans see how all those leaked images play into the finished product.