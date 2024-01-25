Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Releases A Final BTS Pic - And This One's Real
There may not be a trailer for "Deadpool 3" yet, but fans already know about some major plot points, including a major X-Men villain's death, due to some leaked set photos. The scoops were getting so bad that Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds started leaking his own fake pictures. They're pretty easy to spot due to the outlandish imagery, such as Deadpool holding a giant money bag while Mickey Mouse watches him. It was a stunt worthy of the Merc with a Mouth himself, but it seems like the days of leaks are over now that "Deadpool 3" has wrapped filming. Reynolds commemorated the occasion with a surprisingly sentimental post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Reynolds uploaded a photo that gives nothing away in terms of plot. It's a shot of Deadpool's crotch, and it's in the caption where Reynolds reveals that shooting has concluded. "The suit hides the blood," he wrote. "Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect." As if that wasn't enough, Reynolds added this charming epilogue, tweeting, "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th."
Fandango revealed "Deadpool 3" is the most highly anticipated 2024 film, according to polled moviegoers, so the hype is high for this one. Fortunately, it won't be much longer until fans see how all those leaked images play into the finished product.
Hugh Jackman also shared the news of Deadpool 3's progress
Expectations for "Deadpool 3" are not only high because Ryan Reynolds is back as the fan-favorite character. The threequel marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and as some of those leaked set images have revealed, he'll wear a comic-accurate yellow suit. Not even the character's death in "Logan" could keep Jackman away forever, and the X-Men mainstay has shared his thoughts on wrapping up the superhero flick.
Unfortunately for those expecting something similar to Reynolds' tweet, Jackman didn't upload a Wolverine crotch shot. Instead, he posted a video to Instagram of him getting a much-needed shave. Jackman also got a bit cheeky with his caption. "What a ride! I've loved every minute of making this movie," he stated. "Well ... not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%." He thanked the cast and crew, providing special shoutouts to Reynolds and "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy.
That shave may signal the final time Jackman will need to sport the iconic Wolverine mutton chops. However, as his inclusion in "Deadpool 3" firmly shows, you can never say never when it comes to superhero movies.
When can Marvel fans expect the Deadpool 3 trailer?
"Deadpool 3" comes out in theaters on July 26. There's likely still a good amount of post-production work to do on the film, but there should be enough footage and completed effects to get a trailer out somewhat soon. In fact, there are plenty of rumors online the "Deadpool 3" trailer is right around the corner.
Various outlets and insiders have speculated the trailer for "Deadpool 3" will debut during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Even without any supposed inside information, that does make the most sense. Trailers for big summer tentpoles tend to come out during the big game, and "Deadpool 3" is probably going to be one of the biggest films of the year, especially considering it's the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie coming out in 2024.
A Super Bowl trailer release may be prudent in more ways than one. There are rumors Taylor Swift could have a role in "Deadpool 3," and if the Kansas City Chiefs return to the big game, Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, will be playing for the defending champions. In the event the trailer confirms her inclusion and then the cameras cut to the singer live in the crowd, living rooms around the country may explode in uproarious jubilation without a touchdown even happening.