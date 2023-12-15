A Marvel Movie Tops Fandango's List Of Most-Anticipated 2024 Releases

Fandango has released its list of the most-anticipated movies of 2024. The company polled over 8,000 individuals about what they're most excited to see, and as should come as no surprise, people are most stoked about some high-profile sequels. Topping the list is a Marvel movie, and no, it's not "Kraven the Hunter."

"Deadpool 3" comes in at the number one slot, which makes a lot of sense. The first two "Deadpool" movies were well-received, and this one brings back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Plus, the film's production regularly makes headlines thanks to photo leaks, including the revelation that a former "X-Men" villain will suffer a spine-chilling death.

Rounding out the top five on Fandango's list are "Beetlejuice 2," "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," "Dune: Part Two," and "Venom 3." Fandango even breaks it down by genre, with the most anticipated family movie being "Despicable Me 4" and the most anticipated horror, suspense, or thriller movie being "Beetlejuice 2." The real question is whether that anticipation will result in box office glory because, as 2023 has shown us, nothing is guaranteed in this brave new world of cinema.