A Marvel Movie Tops Fandango's List Of Most-Anticipated 2024 Releases
Fandango has released its list of the most-anticipated movies of 2024. The company polled over 8,000 individuals about what they're most excited to see, and as should come as no surprise, people are most stoked about some high-profile sequels. Topping the list is a Marvel movie, and no, it's not "Kraven the Hunter."
"Deadpool 3" comes in at the number one slot, which makes a lot of sense. The first two "Deadpool" movies were well-received, and this one brings back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Plus, the film's production regularly makes headlines thanks to photo leaks, including the revelation that a former "X-Men" villain will suffer a spine-chilling death.
Rounding out the top five on Fandango's list are "Beetlejuice 2," "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," "Dune: Part Two," and "Venom 3." Fandango even breaks it down by genre, with the most anticipated family movie being "Despicable Me 4" and the most anticipated horror, suspense, or thriller movie being "Beetlejuice 2." The real question is whether that anticipation will result in box office glory because, as 2023 has shown us, nothing is guaranteed in this brave new world of cinema.
The highest-grossing movie of 2023 didn't make Fandango's list last year
Fandango's list of most-anticipated 2024 films continues Marvel's reign of supremacy. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" earned the top spot for 2023, so "Deadpool 3" is in good company. Last year's list also contains a plethora of superhero fare and sequels, but it's intriguing to examine how that played out when it came to people actually showing up in theaters.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" clocked in at third on that list, and it notoriously underperformed. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which also bombed at the box office, rounded out last year's top five. Meanwhile, the highest-grossing film of 2023, "Barbie," didn't even get a mention. The same goes for its Barbenheimer cohort, "Oppenheimer," so it just goes to show that anticipation doesn't automatically translate to financial success. A lot can happen between now and when the films come out, such as negative responses from critics, so it'll be fun to see how everything shakes out a year from now.
It's also worth noting that Fandango only surveyed roughly 8,000 people — that's not necessarily a humongous sample size to pull from. Regardless, there's a lot riding on "Deadpool 3," which is rumored to be a cameo-fest drawing from the Fox era of Marvel movies, so hopefully, that anticipation is maintained until it comes out on July 26, 2024.