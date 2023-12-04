Deadpool 3 Set Photos Spoil A Spine-Chilling X-Men Villain Death

Contains potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3"

"Deadpool 3" is not only the sole film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe scheduled to come out next year but also one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, making it a bit odd how much is seemingly getting spoiled when it comes to cameos. Now, it appears that we know about one villain's death that's about to take place.

The Daily Mirror has published new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of "Deadpool 3" in which the titular Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are seen battling an old nemesis: Sabretooth from the original "X-Men" movie. While there's no confirmation the character is being played by the original actor, Tyler Mane, it certainly looks like him in the photos. Either way, the character's time in the film may be limited seeing as how there's a shot of Deadpool brandishing Sabretooth's decapitated head.

Hopefully, "Deadpool 3" can manage to keep a few secrets until it's slated to release on July 26, 2024, although Sabretooth is far from the only "X-Men" character expected to make an appearance in the film.