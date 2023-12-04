Deadpool 3 Set Photos Spoil A Spine-Chilling X-Men Villain Death
Contains potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3"
"Deadpool 3" is not only the sole film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe scheduled to come out next year but also one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, making it a bit odd how much is seemingly getting spoiled when it comes to cameos. Now, it appears that we know about one villain's death that's about to take place.
The Daily Mirror has published new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of "Deadpool 3" in which the titular Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are seen battling an old nemesis: Sabretooth from the original "X-Men" movie. While there's no confirmation the character is being played by the original actor, Tyler Mane, it certainly looks like him in the photos. Either way, the character's time in the film may be limited seeing as how there's a shot of Deadpool brandishing Sabretooth's decapitated head.
Hopefully, "Deadpool 3" can manage to keep a few secrets until it's slated to release on July 26, 2024, although Sabretooth is far from the only "X-Men" character expected to make an appearance in the film.
The set photos also suggest Toad could return in Deadpool 3
A previously leaked behind-the-scenes set image from "Deadpool 3" showing a structure of the 20th Century Fox movie logo amid a desolate background suggests how Deadpool will make the leap from Fox's "X-Men" universe to the MCU proper, pretty much confirming that the movie will be a Multiverse-traversing adventure. Deadpool may even kill the old universe, with his battle against Sabretooth seeming like it'll follow in that vein.
And Sabretooth probably won't be the only villain popping up in the threequel. The Daily Mirror also reports that the actor who played Toad in the original "X-Men" film — Ray Park — was spotted on set as well. If accurate, that would mean "Deadpool 3" is pulling deep and will likely be a cameo-filled extravaganza, with numerous rumors of who else might return to the Marvel fold. For one, MCU fans are eagerly anticipating a Halle Berry cameo after the actor posted a Storm-y photo of herself on Twitter.
With "Deadpool 3" resuming filming following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, it's possible that plenty more details could leak in the coming weeks and months, so fans who want to go in knowing as little as possible may want to be cautious. Then again, who knows how significant Sabretooth's death will be in the grand scheme of the film? Regardless, it would be best to keep expectations in check when it comes to which X-Men might appear.