Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Leaks His Own Set Photos To Out-Scoop The Spoilers

"Deadpool 3's" production has been plagued with on-set leaks, with spoiler photos making their way to the Internet. Star Ryan Reynolds is fighting back against those leaks in a unique way. On his X (formerly Twitter) account @VancityReynolds, the talented actor shared a few altered photos with some surprise characters included. Among the photos is a picture of himself in his Deadpool costume alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and the actor's stunt double. The image features a Yautja from the "Predator" franchise starring back at the cast.

In the caption for the photo, Reynolds wrote that he wouldn't want anything to mess up the search results when someone looks up "Deadpool leaks," writing: "Deadpool began with a leak. So I'm joining in. But PLEASE don't overuse the phrase, "Deadpool Leaks" because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.

Reynolds also includes several more fake leaks in his posts, such as Deadpool holding a bag of money in front of Mickey Mouse, altering the 20th Century Fox logo set to appear in the film to a logo for the short-lived streaming platform Quibi, and Steve Urkel from "Family Matters" dancing beside Wolverine. It's a hilarious way for Reynolds to try to drown out the leaks from the movie.