Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Leaks His Own Set Photos To Out-Scoop The Spoilers
"Deadpool 3's" production has been plagued with on-set leaks, with spoiler photos making their way to the Internet. Star Ryan Reynolds is fighting back against those leaks in a unique way. On his X (formerly Twitter) account @VancityReynolds, the talented actor shared a few altered photos with some surprise characters included. Among the photos is a picture of himself in his Deadpool costume alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and the actor's stunt double. The image features a Yautja from the "Predator" franchise starring back at the cast.
In the caption for the photo, Reynolds wrote that he wouldn't want anything to mess up the search results when someone looks up "Deadpool leaks," writing: "Deadpool began with a leak. So I'm joining in. But PLEASE don't overuse the phrase, "Deadpool Leaks" because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.
Reynolds also includes several more fake leaks in his posts, such as Deadpool holding a bag of money in front of Mickey Mouse, altering the 20th Century Fox logo set to appear in the film to a logo for the short-lived streaming platform Quibi, and Steve Urkel from "Family Matters" dancing beside Wolverine. It's a hilarious way for Reynolds to try to drown out the leaks from the movie.
Leaks have been a major problem on Deadpool 3
While "Deadpool 3" just resumed production following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, several pre and post-strike photos have given eager fans hints at what is coming in Deadpool's first outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"Deadpool 3" set photo leaks include the cupcake van Steven Grant drove in the first episode of "Moon Knight" alongside a car that looks similar to Red Skull's vehicle in "Captain America: The First Avenger." Leaks have also shown a giant, broken 20th Century Fox logo, hinting the movie will poke fun at the studio who used to be responsible for the "X-Men" universe.
Most recently, photos spoiled the return of Tyler Mane's Sabretooth, who is not only coming back but seemingly suffering a brutal death at the hands of Wolverine — with the Merc with a Mouth seen holding onto the villain's head. The leaks confirm that the film will focus on the past and present Marvel film universes.
While teases for "Deadpool 3" are always fun, few people, Ryan Reynolds included, want to see major plot points for the movie leak online. To combat them, Reynolds is taking matters into his own hands. While it remains to be seen how effective his fake photo leaks will be in suppressing the real things, they are hilarious promotions for the movie. They should have audiences excited about the upcoming project. "Deadpool 3" arrives in theatres on July 26, 2024.