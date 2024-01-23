Tragic Details About The Cast Of Pawn Stars
The hit reality series "Pawn Stars" has done more than teach us about American history and the value of pop culture memorabilia — it has become one of the most popular shows on television. Aside from being the most successful series on the History Channel, it has spun off multiple shows above an unprecedented 21 seasons of the main series.
Undeniably, the setting of the series, Rick Harrison's World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop has become an iconic tourist destination in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the cast of the reality program has lived up to the title of "Pawn Stars." However, it has not all been gold and silver for the Harrison family, their beloved sidekick Austin "Chumlee" Russell, and the cast of recurring friends seen in the humble secondhand store.
Despite the popularity of the series and the men who operate the beloved pawn shop, many fans are unaware of the struggles the stars have faced behind the scenes of the reality show. Between legal battles, family drama, and substance abuse, the Gold & Silver crew have had their share of tribulations. Continue reading to uncover some of the most tragic true-life details about the cast of "Pawn Stars."
A Vietnam veteran sued the Harrisons for assault
Operating a pawn shop certainly comes with a hefty dose of drama. As seen in the series, some customers can get extremely heated when they feel insulted or slanted by an offer from the Pawn Stars. Such was the case back in 2012, when one sore Gold & Silver customer became aggressive towards the staff of the pawn shop. According to "Right This Minute" (via NY Post), Vietnam veteran Daniel Callahan eventually sued the "Old Man" Richard and Rick Harrison, stating they placed him "in a chokehold, dragged him through the store and threw him onto the sidewalk."
While news and gossip sites quickly began spreading the story, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison eventually clarified the lawsuit, explaining that his father and grandfather were not to blame for the violent removal of Callahan. "Like they did some kind of tag team on this guy," said Big Hoss in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "They were never in the room with him." The Harrison son went on to say that though he didn't witness the incident in question, he would understand the veteran being thrown out of the store. He had been "absolutely irate with a weapon in his hand and 4,000 people waiting" and demanding to see the owner. Unfortunately, as owners of the shop, the elder Harrisons were on the hook for the $20,000 lawsuit against the 62-year-old war vet.
Rick Harrison dropped out of high school
One of the most entertaining elements about watching "Pawn Stars" is the comprehensive history explained about individual pieces of memorabilia. Learning about how a coin was minted or the expressive techniques used by certain artists are some of the interesting facts audiences take in while watching the series. And while the cast of "Pawn Stars" have no problem admitting when they don't know something — and will dutifully call in an expert — it seems as if they all have a wealth of knowledge about history and politics. Especially Rick Harrison, who seemingly knows something about everything and comes across on-screen as being highly educated.
Most fans, then, might find it surprising to know that Rick Harrison never completed high school. Although he can sometimes outsmart the scholars, the central Pawn Star is much more of an entrepreneur than a student. Harrison dropped out of high school after starting a lucrative business selling knock-off luxury bags. With a natural savvy, Harrison was able to go into business alongside his father, and the pair jointly built the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop from the ground up.
Chumlee has had his fair share of trouble with the law
Austin Russell, better known as Chumlee, is the stand-out fan-favorite cast member of "Pawn Stars" thanks to his delightful bantering with the Harrison family. Starting in the series as the comic foil — or more accurately, the village idiot — Chumlee has grown to become an expert negotiator himself, often dealing in sneakers and collectibles. Additionally, Russell has become quite the entrepreneur himself, opening his own popular candy store across the street from Gold & Silver in Las Vegas.
Sadly, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Chumlee. The resident jokester of "Pawn Stars" tragically lost his father weeks before his hit series debuted on History. In 2016, the reality icon got in hot water with the authorities resulting in some serious charges. Investigating an unsubstantiated sexual assault charge, police raided the reality show star's home and uncovered a hoard of drugs and a gun. Pleading guilty in court, Russell narrowly avoided jail time and was instead sentenced to three years of probation and counseling.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
One Pawn Stars expert was arrested for domestic violence
Although the staff and management may be the icons of "Pawn Stars," there is an assortment of recurring guests that fans of the series have grown to love: the experts. Called in to make assessments on some of the most glorious prizes to enter the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the cavalry of specialists in the Harrisons' vintage Rolodex has heaps of expertise in unique fields.
"Pawn Stars" experts like antiquarians Mark Hall-Patton and Rebecca Romney have become fan-favorite characters on the reality series. Meanwhile, appraisers like Rick Dale and Danny Koker became so popular that they earned their own spin-off shows. However, there is one expert who hasn't popped up in the series for some time — and for good reason.
Johnny Jimenez Jr. was one of the "Pawn Stars" regular consultants when it came to vintage toys. The professional toy store owner helped Chumlee and the Harrisons come to terms on a number of deals throughout the years. What many fans do not know is that Jimenez was arrested in 2015 for allegedly knocking his girlfriend to the ground. According to TMZ, video surveillance showed the toy shop owner pulling his "extremely intoxicated" partner to the ground by her purse strap. While his girlfriend remained unresponsive for several minutes, Jimenez claimed that he never intended for her to be knocked over. "I'm really disappointed [that] the police here could not get the facts before they put someone in handcuffs," Jimenez told KTNV.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Rick has been divorced three times
Although he may be the world's greatest negotiator when it comes to priceless pieces of art or forgotten relics of the past, Rick Harrison has had less fortune when it comes to relationships. The Spotter of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop has had multiple marriages resulting in several children. Notably, "Pawn Stars" co-star Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison and his brother, Adam, were born to Rick's first wife, Kim. In his second marriage, Rick welcomed his third son, Jake Harrison — who made his "Pawn Stars" debut back in 2021.
By far, Rick Harrison's most public marriage was to Deanna Burditt. The pair tied the knot in 2013 with "Counting Cars" host Danny Koker officiating the ceremony and Chumlee serving as the ring bearer. Sadly, the pair quietly and mutually separated about seven years later, in 2020. Surprisingly, the Pawn Star did not remain single for long, as he married his fourth wife, Amanda Palmer, in 2021.
Chumlee was the victim of a death hoax
While he has always been one of the most entertaining facets of "Pawn Stars," Austin "Chumlee" Russell has been the center of many rumors throughout the years. Most prominently, back in 2014, fans were briefly in mourning when the reality television personality was the victim of a death hoax.
Astute fans will notice how much Chumlee's weight can fluctuate from season to season. The pawning sidekick tried to lose a lot of weight around 2013, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I'm going to the gym six days a week. I'm eating right. Well-balanced diet. I drink a juice smoothie every morning. ... I'm making sure I'm eating my vegetables and staying away from the red meat." Given that his father died of pancreatic cancer at 54, it's understandable that Chumlee is worried about his health.
Unfortunately, the abrupt change in weight resulted in a hoax that Chumlee suffered fatal heart problems. The comedic personality took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to relieve his saddened fans, saying: "May we live long, Rich forever." In more recent years, Chumlee underwent gastric sleeve surgery, helping him to lose over 160 pounds.
Short-lived Pawn Star Olivia Black was fired for her past
For most of the 21 seasons of "Pawn Stars," there have been only a handful of main cast members, typically limited to the Harrison family and Chumlee. Sure, the series features regular experts and Gold & Silver employees making appearances here and there. However, devout fans of the series will recall a brief period back in 2012 when the boys were joined by a female regular, Olivia Black. Fans quickly took a liking to the young dark-haired woman, as did on-screen personalities Corey and Chumlee. Sadly, Black only remained with the series for 13 episodes, leaving many wondering what happened to the pawn shop employee.
Shockingly, it was later revealed that Black was canned from the series after nude photos of her surfaced from her time before joining the series. Reportedly, the former model was only fired from appearing on the show, and Rick Harrison had no intention of letting her go. "I never fired her. She's out doing her own thing now. It's just the production company did not want her working there anymore. What she does in her personal life is her business," said the Pawn Star. Regardless, Black was advised to fire back by filing a lawsuit against the production company, Leftfield Pictures, and an online petition called for her to be rehired. However, she eventually left the shop of her own accord and returned to her modeling career and has done quite well since, likely thanks in part to her temporary reality fame.
Richard 'Old Man' Harrison died in 2018
It is hard to guess whether "Pawn Stars" would have ever been as successful without its most disgruntled cast member, Richard "Old Man" Harrison. Co-owner and operator of the World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the Old Man is recognized as the man who started the family business. Throughout the series, his bitter attitude, especially towards Chumlee, created some of the show's most laughable moments. Additionally, the Old Man was, at times, the most hardened negotiator of the whole crew.
Tragically, "Pawn Stars" has not been the same since 2018 after Richard Harrison passed away. The Navy veteran is understandably missed by his family, friends, and fans, resulting in a special episode of "Pawn Stars" titled "A Treasure Remembered," featuring highlights and interviews about the long-time reality television personality. Still, nothing may be as touching as a social media post from his on-screen co-star, business partner, and son, Rick Harrison. "Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson's this morning," the younger Harrison said on Instagram. "Love you Dad. See you on the other side."
Richard Harrison left one of his children out of his will
As difficult enough as it would be to lose an important part of the family and business, Richard Harrison's death did uncover some drama behind the scenes. Survived by three sons, the Old Man shockingly opted to omit one of his children from his will. While Rick Harrison was left in charge of his father and "Pawn Stars" co-star's estate, the remainder of his fortune was passed onto his surviving wife and third child, leaving one child without a cent.
Court records obtained by celebrity gossip website The Blast show that the surprising omission came in 2017, a short time before the elder Harrison's passing. In the update to his will, Harrison allegedly expressed his love for his son, Christopher, but cut him out of the will regardless. Christopher might be unknown to some fans — the Harrison family member has never appeared on "Pawn Stars." There is no explanation why Christopher Harrison was purposefully left out of the will; however, it did not seem to come as a shock to the Harrisons. "The family had previously discussed this information and it is a private matter," Rick Harrison told the Las Vegas Review-Journal via text. Meanwhile, Corey Harrison revealed that he hadn't seen his uncle in 20 years, saying, "I was in junior high back then."
Rick had a troublesome legal battle with his mother
Unfortunately, the Harrison family drama only worsened after everything was said and done with Richard "Old Man" Harrison's estate. In the aftermath, "Pawn Stars" icon and operator of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop Rick Harrison was sued by his aging mother, who said that he was in breach of contract regarding the state of his father's finances.
Joanne Harrison was married to the Old Man for 58 years, and when the elder Harrison passed away, she alleged that she inherited a 49% share of the pawn shop. However, in her 2022 lawsuit, Joanne claimed that her son had inadequately provided her with documentation of the store's finances. Worse, she alleged that Rick tricked her into signing over her 51% share in the company after she was hospitalized in 2000 or 2001. Additionally, she alleged that over $500,000 of Old Man Harrison's estate had gone unaccounted for.
While the matter is ongoing, Rick Harrison has denied any wrongdoing. "The allegations are false," he said via email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I think that my 81-year old mother is being manipulated by others for their personal gain." Still, less than a month later, Joanne Harrison filed for a temporary restraining order against her celebrity son.
Big Hoss was arrested for a DUI in 2023
The World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop has always been a family business, and even with Richard Harrison passing away, the family still operates the storefront while continuing to film new episodes of "Pawn Stars." Maintaining the father-son connection, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison loyally maintains his position beside his father, making deals and buying treasures. Unfortunately, Corey has had his share of tribulations alongside the rest of the "Pawn Stars" cast. The young Harrison has been through a pair of divorces himself, most recently from his second wife Karina Harrison in 2018.
Sadly, for Corey, things have not gotten easier in recent years. The reality television star got in trouble with the law in September 2023, when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Las Vegas. He was pulled over after being seen swerving his vehicle between lanes, and the Pawn Star failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. Harrison told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he failed the field test because it is "meant for you to fail, no matter what. ... You're obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It's not a normal thing for me. It's 'stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line.'" He also said, "I suck at playing Simon Says."
Rick Harrison's son died from an overdose
In 2024, tragedy has already struck the Harrison family. Adam Harrison, son of Rick Harrison, sadly passed away in January as a result of an overdose. Brother to Corey Harrison, Adam never shared his family's ambition to be on television, although he reportedly worked at the pawn shop for some time before becoming a plumber.
Lovingly given the nickname Wax, Adam's death understandably hit the Harrison family hard. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," said a statement from the Harrisons (via the Las Vegas Review-Journal). Meanwhile, the family took to Instagram to share their heartbreak. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," Rick Harrison wrote in an Instagram post, while Corey also took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and his brother as children.
His father, Rick, told TMZ on January 22, 2024, that Adam had died of a fentanyl overdose. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," he added. Adam Harrison was 39 years old.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).